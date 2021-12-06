Why People Are Petitioning To Stop Will Smith From Talking About His Marriage

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of the most famous couples in Hollywood today, but it’s not just for their work in movies and television. Both stars are well-known for their tendency to overshare in interviews, which has led to an online petition begging them to stop.

A change.org petition has recently gone viral, with almost 20,000 signatures. The petition’s cause? “Stop Interviewing Will and Jada Smith!” While the two have always been extremely open about their personal lives, it all came to a head with a released quote from the Men In Black actor’s newly-released memoir.

Smith Gets Candid About Sex Life

After revealing that he was cheated on at age 16, Smith went on to detail his heartbreak coping mechanism: lots of sex. However, he soon began to notice some negative side effects. “I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm,” he wrote. “It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit.”

The quote quickly blew up online, with many wondering why on earth he would choose to tell the public this. It’s also the latest in a string of very personal pieces of information that he and Pinkett Smith have shared over the years. Many have questioned what reporters are asking them that makes the couple overshare like this, which led to the now-viral petition.

“Everything I learn about this couple is against my will. Free us,” one person wrote in the comments section of the petition. “People, even movie stars, need to learn about appropriate BOUNDARIES!!! GOD!” another commented. One person summed it up perfectly with, “No one needs to know that.”

The Couple Love To Overshare

This piece of information isn’t the only way-too-personal story from the actor’s book. In one chapter, he discusses their sex life, writing, “We drank every day, and had sex multiple times every day, for four straight months. I started to wonder if this was a competition. Either way, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: (1) I was going to satisfy this woman sexually, or (2) I was going to die trying.”

He also talked about the couple’s separation in 2011, writing about his visit to a tantric sex expert in Trinidad and a trip to Peru for ayahuasca rituals. Smith isn’t the only oversharer in the relationship, though.

Pinkett Smith is the host of Red Table Talk, a show where she has unfiltered – and sometimes uncomfortable – conversations with celebrities and family members. She has shared details about her and Smith’s sex life and marriage; the two appeared together in a bombshell episode where they revealed they had an open marriage.

Signatures on the “Stop Interviewing Will and Jada Smith!” petition are still climbing, but it’s a pretty safe bet that these two will continue to reveal everything – even when no one wants to hear it.

