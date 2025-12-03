Why ‘Peacemaker’ Season 3 Isn’t Happening

Peacemaker is one of DC Studio’s best shows recently, but the show isn’t getting a third season. But make no mistake, this isn’t the end of John Cena’s anti-hero. Thankfully, James Gunn, DC Studio’s co-CEO, has set the record straight for what to expect.

Per IGN, James Gunn explained his plans for Peacemaker in a press round-table following the Season 2 finale. He was pretty blunt about what fans can expect next.

It turns out that Peacemaker season 2 is the end of his show. But it serves as a springboard for the anti-hero’s presence in the wider DCU Universe, one Gunn is beginning anew.

The recent release of Superman was the first installation of his new cinematic universe, and thankfully, Peacemaker is firmly a part of what’s to come.

He emphasised that the final episode is intended to serve the broader roadmap of the newly relaunched DCU, not to launch yet another season of the series. James Gunn said, “No, this is about the wider DCU and other stories in which this [the ending of Season 2] will play out right now.”

“So that doesn’t mean that there won’t be [more Peacemaker seasons]. I don’t want to… never say never. But right now, no. This is about the future of the DCU.”

Ultimately, James Gunn doesn’t want to firmly close the book on Peacemaker, but it doesn’t seem like he’s got his eyes on another season any time soon.

Peacemaker Is Very Important To James Gunn

“He’s really important to me,” Gunn said of the character. “Peacemaker is an important character.”

“And I said from the beginning when we took on this job,” he continued. “It’s about really propping up and maintaining and repositioning the big diamond properties that DC has, the Batmans and Wonder Womans and Supermans, and then creating diamond properties out of the smaller characters like Peacemaker.”

Whether he has plans to add Peacemaker into the upcoming films, such as Supergirl or Man of Tomorrow, we don’t know yet.

“Well we’ll have to see,” Gunn teased. “That’s a secret!”

The Season 2 finale of Peacemaker introduced significant new threads for the DCU. Most notably, the secret agency Checkmate and the prison-planet Salvation. Fans are hungry for these plot points to be expanded upon, but they won’t be happening in another season of Peacemaker.