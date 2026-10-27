Former ABC Show Actor Dead at 75: Wife Confirms Death of Alan Dysert

Alan Dysert died at age 75. He was best known for playing Sean Cudahy on ABC’s long-running soap opera All My Children.

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His wife, Michele Dysert, announced his death in an emotional social media tribute on Sunday.

Dysert died on Friday, according to his wife’s announcement. Michele did not disclose his cause of death but acknowledged that her husband had faced numerous health challenges throughout his life.

“My heart is broken as I share that my beloved husband, Alan, passed away on October 23, 2026,” Michele wrote in her lengthy tribute. She described him as her partner and best friend and reflected on the love and adventures they shared.

Alan Dysert Frequently Battled Cancer

The actor had previously revealed his battle with a rare, aggressive and incurable form of cancer in his 2023 autobiography, Lights, Camera, Cancer! His account detailed four major cancer-related surgeries, a recurrence of the disease, multiple rounds of chemotherapy and 29 CT scans.

“Alan faced more than his share of health challenges over the years, yet he continued to approach life with determination, humor, and gratitude. He fought hard for the life he loved, and I was honored to stand beside him through it all,” Michele wrote.

Born and raised on a rural farm in Illinois, Dysert studied television arts at the University of Illinois. He initially worked in real estate before pursuing entertainment. He began his acting career with an appearance on the television sitcom Soap in 1978.

Dysert secured his best-known role on All My Children only a couple of years later. He portrayed Sean Cudahy, a con man whose charm and schemes made him a memorable character on the ABC daytime drama. He continued playing the character until 1990.

Beyond his work on television, Dysert built a multifaceted career as a musician, writer, filmmaker and producer.

He also devoted considerable time to teaching and mentoring aspiring actors. Dysert helped them develop confidence and pursue opportunities in the entertainment industry.