‘Shazam!’ Star Dies in California: Michael Gray Was 75

Michael Gray, the actor best known for playing Billy Batson in the 1970s superhero television series Shazam!, died of natural causes on Oct. 16 in Palm Desert, California. He was 75.

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Gray’s representatives confirmed his death in statements to outlets such as PEOPLE and TMZ on Thursday. His publicist told TMZ that the actor had experienced declining health before his death.

Promotional portrait of Michael Gray and John Davey for the television program, ‘Shazam!’ c. 1976. (Photo by CBS/Getty Images)

Gray rose to fame as the young hero of Shazam!, a live-action CBS series that ran from 1974 to 1976. The show followed Billy Batson, a teenager who transformed into the superhero Captain Marvel by uttering the magic word “Shazam!”

The role established Gray as a familiar face among young television viewers and helped turn him into a teen idol. He frequently appeared on the covers of popular magazines, including Tiger Beat.

From Teen Heartthrob To Acting Star

Born in Chicago on Sept. 2, 1951, Gray grew up in Miami Beach, Florida, before moving to California to pursue acting. He studied at the Pasadena Playhouse and began his television career in 1972 with NBC’s The Little People, starring alongside Brian Keith and Shelley Fabares.

Gray also appeared in The Brady Bunch in 1973, playing Jeff, Marcia Brady’s boyfriend. His other television credits included The Flying Nun, Room 222, Marcus Welby, M.D. and Dynasty. His film appearances included Beyond the Valley of the Dolls and Myra Breckinridge.

Despite the success of Shazam!, Gray eventually stepped away from Hollywood after feeling typecast. He pursued other interests, including children’s theater education and men’s fashion, and operated a flower shop in West Hollywood with his wife.

Gray later reconnected with his acting legacy through fan conventions and screen appearances. He voiced a version of himself in several episodes of the animated series Archer between 2015 and 2019. In 2023, he made a cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Gray is survived by his wife, Stacy Benon Gray, whom he married in 1994; his stepchildren, Ryan Cooper and Laurel Cooper; and his son-in-law, Lee Barker.