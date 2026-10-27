Soap Opera Actress Reveals Pregnancy

Beyond the Gates actress Jen Jacob has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, musician Jesse Ruben.

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Jacob shared the happy news in a joint Instagram post with Ruben on Oct. 12, revealing that they are preparing to welcome a baby girl in March 2027.

“Mom [and] Dad have entered the chat. Baby girl coming March 2027 🩷,” they wrote in the caption.

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Gravesend Season 2 premiere

The announcement featured a series of photo booth snapshots of the couple, including images of their baby’s sonogram, on what appears to be their fridge, held up by playful magnets.

Pregnancy Announcement Receives Enthusiastic Support From Friends And Fans

Friends and fans flocked to the comments to share their congratulations. The news also prompted a joyful response from Jacob’s co-stars on the CBS daytime drama.

Arielle Prepetit, who plays Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, celebrated the announcement by commenting, “I’m gonna be an auntieeeee!! Yasss!♥️”

RhonniRose Mantilla, who portrays Chelsea Hamilton, also shared her excitement, writing, “YAYYYYY BTG BABY BTG BABYYYY💕💕💕💕”

Karla Mosley, who plays Dani Dupree, joined in by saying, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love love LOVE – there aren’t enough hearts in the world.”

Jacob plays Ashley Morgan on Beyond the Gates, the CBS daytime soap opera that follows the lives and relationships of families in the fictional community of Fairmont Crest.

The news also arrives shortly after Jacob and Ruben celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. Both marked the occasion on social media, sharing photographs from their wedding and reflecting on their relationship. Jacob posted several throwback pictures from the ceremony and captioned them, “8 years. It had to be you. ✨”

Ruben also paid tribute to his wife, sharing a black-and-white wedding photograph alongside pictures of Jacob. He described her as his “favorite person” and thanked her for being a patient, kind, and loving partner.

“How lucky am I, to get to do life with you. I love doing life with you.”

Jacob has not announced whether her real-life pregnancy will influence Ashley Morgan’s storyline on Beyond the Gates.