Why Dolly Parton Changed Her Mind About Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination After Declining

Legendary musical talent and country superstar Dolly Parton recently opened up about her change of heart about her recent nomination to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The “Jolene” songstress learned a bit more about the honor, as well as who her competition is, and now she’s singing a different tune.

Dolly Parton’s Initial Reaction To Nomination

Dolly Parton announced in March that she would be “respectfully” bowing out after being nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, At the time, Parton explained that while she was “extremely flattered and grateful” for the nomination, she didn’t “feel that I have earned that right.” She went on to add that she’d been inspired to “put out a hopefully great rock ’n’ roll album at some point in the future.”

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Corrects The Record

Despite her protestations, however, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame quickly explained that the nomination couldn’t be revoked and that voters could still choose her if they so desired. In a recent interview with NPR, Parton was asked what she would do if she were to be inducted, even after voicing her objections. Parton’s answer was exactly what we’ve come to expect from the music legend.

“Well,” Parton began, “I’ll accept gracefully. I would just say thanks and I’ll accept it because the fans vote.” Since she released her statement in March, Parton has learned a few things, she continued. “But when I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that.”

Not Just Rockstars

In fact, while the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame does honor its share of rockers, with inductees like Aerosmith, The Who, and The Rolling Stones, there are a host of other artists from every genre. Bob Marley, Jay Z, and The Beach Boys are also proud members of the exclusive club, so it’s not just about being a literal rock star, but rather the overall influence an artist has had on the institution of rock music. There’s no denying that Dolly Parton is one of the most influential musical talents of all time.

While acknowledging that, as well as the honor it implied, Parton still seemed somewhat hesitant about the award, saying, “But if they can’t go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist.” Still, Parton concluded, “But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

Regardless of whether or not Parton considers herself “worthy” of the immense honor, her impact on the world of music has clearly not gone unnoticed, nor should it. Parton is a class act, in more ways than one, and she deserves all the accolades that come her way.

