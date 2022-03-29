Why Professional Chefs Love Using Deli Containers For Storage, Prep, And So Much More

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

YouTube and social media offer an oasis of ideas and inspiration for cooking enthusiasts. From clever recipe hacks to essential kitchen tools, you can find endless new methods and gadgets to up your cooking game. Yet the steps and tools these viral and professional chefs use is only one part of the equation; how ingredients and leftovers are stored is just as important.

If you’re anywhere as obsessed with cooking videos as I am, you may have noticed many online chefs using the same humble set of clear deli containers. From storing leftover cookie dough to housing homemade pickles, these simple plastic containers can be found all over YouTube. And it turns out, there’s a genius reason why.

The Reason Chefs Love Deli Containers

Anyone with a background working in restaurants quickly becomes accustomed to this essential kitchen item. With multiple sizes but one universal lid, these clear containers are the perfect storage vessel for busy chefs. Plus, in the hectic environment of a professional kitchen, not having to worry about broken glass or ruining expensive containers is a must-have.

On top of that, it’s easy to bulk order and store deli containers, saving restaurant owners both money and space. Given they are so versatile, it’s no surprise that many chefs enjoy their morning coffee in the same containers they are grabbing yesterday’s pizza dough out of.

Yet you don’t have to be a professional chef to benefit from these all-encompassing containers–they can be just as handy in your own home kitchen as they are in restaurants around the globe.

The Answer To All Of Your Food Storage Needs

A great starting set of deli containers is this mixed-sized combo from DuraHome. With three storage sizes (16 sets of 8oz, 16 sets of 16oz, and 12 sets of 32 oz), these containers are so ergonomically designed that there are no Goldilocks moments with leftovers. Whatever your needs may be, there is always a container that fits the bill, from freshly chopped vegetables to stocks to portioning out snacks. But the benefits of these underrated containers don’t stop there.

1. Same Sized Lids For Every Container

Let’s face it, keeping the Tupperware drawer organized always seems to quickly fall into chaos. Plus, sometimes a container or lid will break, leaving it with an isolated partner that also now needs to be tossed. With lids compatible with all three sizes, deli containers will revolutionize your approach to food storage, guaranteed. Toss that antiquated Tupperware ASAP!

2. Seriously Spill-Proof

If you’ve ordered take-out recently, you might have spied one of these handy containers in your bag. There’s a good reason restaurants trust delivering messy dishes like hot soup in these superstar containers.

Unlike other standard Tupperware lids, these lids have a unique design. Due to a beading pattern, the lid clicks into place, making it nearly impossible to open without force. Being leak-proof, these durable cups can be dropped, jostled, and stacked without worry.

3. Great Meal Prep Containers

Deli containers are fabulous for keeping things neat and tidy in the kitchen. But, they’re also ideal for helping you transport, store, and eat meals throughout the week. From your kid’s snacks to work lunches, easily pack anything from oatmeal to salads to goldfish in these handy containers.

Deli containers aren’t limited to just food, either. Since glass is generally forbidden in professional kitchens, deli containers became a great alternative for both eating and drinking. Get your drink on by sticking a straw through a quart-sized container, and sip as the chefs do.

4. Everything In Its Place

Chefs will agree that deli containers are an important part of the kitchen because the containers allow them to put everything in its place, or mise-en-place. While decorative bowls add a bit of flair to a kitchen, they are no comparison to the utility deli containers provided to home cooks.

Deli containers are dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. Additionally, they are transparent, enabling home cooks to instantly determine what’s inside. Nevertheless, chefs have been famously known for using painter’s tape as a quick way of labeling these containers. Whether with tape, post-its, or right on the container, you too can easily label ingredients, dates, or other need-to-know info.

5. Food Containers That Are Safe

DuraHome’s food storage containers are designed with safety in mind. Made of premium quality, food-grade polypropylene that’s BPA-free and nontoxic, these durable containers are designed to withstand extended periods of use.

6. Keeps Herbs Fresh Longer

Herbs from the grocery store are renowned for not keeping for more than a few days. As a result, the herbs quickly go limp after one use, which means they are tossed in the compost bin or trash. Several options exist to extend the life of fresh herbs, including affordable herb saver pods. But a deli container will serve the same purpose.

To extend the life of your fresh herbs, place your bunches of basil, cilantro, or parsley in a quart-sized deli cup with some water and seal with the lid.

7. Benefits Beyond The Kitchen

From art supplies to toys to small home items, the storage potential of these containers knows no bounds. And with the easy-to-see and stack design, you can keep closets and storage areas easily organized and functional.

With the option to order more sizes of just what you need, get your kitchen (and whole home) easily organized with DuraHome containers today!

