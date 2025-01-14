‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ Star Tony Slattery Dead at 65, Cause of Death Revealed

Tony Slattery, the veteran comedian and actor who was a fan favorite for his improvisational brilliance on the hit comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, has passed away.

Slattery died Jan. 14 at the age of 65, two days after suffering a heart attack. Slattery’s family confirmed his passing to the BBC.

“It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening,” his partner Mark Michael Hutchinson said in a statement, per the outlet.

Slattery gained widespread recognition as a regular on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, the iconic Channel 4 improvisation show. He appeared on the program throughout its first seven seasons, during which it became a beloved staple of British television. Hosted by Clive Anderson, the series aired over 100 episodes and later found success in the U.S., where it was adapted for ABC and The CW.

Slattery’s film credits also include The Crying Game, Peter’s Friends, and How to Get Ahead in Advertising.

Tony Slattery Began His Career in a Comedy Group Alongside Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, and Emma Thompson

Born in 1959, Slattery studied at Cambridge University, where he became part of the renowned Footlights comedy group alongside contemporaries such as Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, and Emma Thompson. Rising through the ranks, he eventually served as the group’s president.

He began his television career as a regular on O.T.T. and Saturday Stayback, later making appearances on various panel shows. His big break came in the late 1980s when he joined the cast of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

He also shined as a dramatic actor with roles in films such as To Die For and The Wedding Tackle.

He received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Comedy Performance for his portrayal of Gordon in Tim Firth’s Neville’s Island. More recently, he had been touring with a comedy show and hosting the podcast Tony Slattery’s Rambling Club.

Slattery is survived by his partner of over 30 years, Hutchinson, whom he met in the mid-1980s while performing in Me and My Girl.