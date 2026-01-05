‘Who’s Line Is It Anyway?’ Star Postpones Comedy Tour Due To An Emergency “Medical Situation”

Colin Mochrie has had to postpone some dates on his comedy tour following a sudden medical situation involving his eye. The star of Who’s Line Is It Anyway? is to undergo surgery.

Videos by Suggest

The improv comedian was set to go on a mini hypnosis improv comedy tour, Hyprov, with “master hypnotist” Asad Mecci in April. Between April 16 and 26, there were seven dates. But they will need to be postponed following Mochrie’s medical emergency.

In a statement shared to Instagram, Hyprov explained the situation.

“We regret to inform you that our upcoming shows will be postponed due to a medical situation involving Colin Mochrie,” they wrote. “Colin has been diagnosed with a detached retina and will be undergoing emergency eye surgery today.”

The statement was issued on January 2, so we can only assume the eye surgery was a success. Otherwise this would be a whole different story. Mochrie hasn’t posted any updates, so we can assume he is focusing on his recovery.

‘Hyprov’ Apologize For The Disappointment Following Colin Mochrie’s Eye Surgery

Hyprov issued an apology for the postponement of the tour. “We understand this news is disappointing for those who were looking forward to the performances, and we truly appreciate your understanding,” they continued.

“We are currently working on rescheduling the shows, and all tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled performances, we will provide information on how to request a refund.”

Currently, no new dates have been announced, so keep your eyes peeled for more details in the coming days.

“Colin is incredibly grateful for your support and well wishes,” they wrote. “He looks forward to being back on stage and sharing many more laughs with all of you in the near future.”

“Thank you for your understanding,” Hyprov concluded.

The comment section is an outpour of support for Colin Mochrie. Well-wishes, warm regards, and hopes for a speedy recovery are spread over every comment.

The recovery for such a procedure is long, gruelling, and incredibly difficult. So the dates may be postponed a couple months after initially planned.