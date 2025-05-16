Whoopi Goldberg Experiences Paranormal Incident During ‘The View’ Broadcast

Whoopi Goldberg seemingly had a paranormal experience on the set of The View earlier this week.

While introducing a Hot Topics discussion on Monday, the talk show’s longtime co-host discussed President Trump’s preparation to accept a $400 million aircraft from Qatar.

“[Republicans] spent years – four years, six years – b–ing about Hunter Biden, tracking him, and ‘We paid for all of those things,'” she said. “Isn’t this the same thing?”

The discussion stopped when Goldberg suddenly turned her head towards something that brushed her sight line.

“Oop,” she said. “What was that?”

As the other co-hosts continued without any issues, Goldberg mumbled, “That was weird” before refocusing on the conversation.

Whoopi Goldberg Then Revealed the Dangers of Living in a Haunted House

Elsewhere in The View episode, Whoopi Goldberg and her co-hosts discussed the pros and cons of living in a haunted house.

The topic was brought up when Goldberg spoke about someone buying a house for $100,000. Although the house was cheap, it was also the site of a murder-suicide. The information was not revealed to the homeowner’s wife before they moved in.

“Most places most of us have lived have had people die in them,” Goldberg pointed out. “It’s just the nature of life.”

Fellow co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, then said, “Peacefully is a little different for me. Quietly in the night, I can deal with.”

Goldberg continued the discussion, revealing that the husband forgot to share the vital part of their property purchase.

“Five years went by, the husband had no issue,” Goldberg said. “He forgot to say to her, ‘Darling, I asked you to marry me, but you’ll be living here in the murder house with me. Nothing in the five years bugged her.”

She then added, “If stuff was going to come up and get her, she’d have been gotten by now. Ghosts don’t tend to wait. If they don’t want you in the house, they will put you out by hook or by crook.”