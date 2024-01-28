Who is Kevin Jonas’ Wife? Everything We Know About Danielle Jonas

Just after Kevin and Danielle Jonas celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, here is everything we know about the Jonas Brothers bandmate’s wife.

According to E! News, Kevin Jonas and then Danielle Deleasa met in 2007 while they were each on vacation with their families in the Bahamas. Two years later, the couple was married at Oheka Castle on December 19, 2009. Their eldest daughter Alena was born on Feb. 2, 2014, while their youngest daughter, Valentina, was born on Oct. 27, 2016.

A few years into their marriage, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle starred in the E! reality series Married to Jonas. The series made its debut in 2012 and follows the lives of Kevin and Danielle. This included the couple’s business ventures and also Danielle’s tumultuous relationship with her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas. The series ran from Aug. 2012 to May 2013 and had 16 episodes between two seasons.

Kevin was the first of his brothers to get married. Nick Jonas, married Priyanka Chopra in 2018. Joe Jonas married Sophie Turner in 2019 but has since split from the Game of Thrones star. The youngest Jonas brother, Frankie, is reportedly single.

Kevin Jonas and His Wife’s Business Ventures

Among the business ventures Kevin Jonas and his wife have are their partnership with laundry detergent brand, Dreft. They helped launch the mobile app, Amazing Baby Days, which allows parents to capture all the moments from their pregnancy through the first year are parenthood. As part of the partnership with Dreft, Danielle tweeted the birth of her and Kevin’s first daughter.

Danielle Jonas also founded her jewelry company, Danielle Jonas Co. She launched her first jewelry line, called Moments, in Dec. 2018. The line was reportedly based on the concept of birthstones. Many of the jewelry pieces were named after Danielle and Kevin’s daughters.

“My inspiration has always come from my grandmother’s jewelry,” Danielle then told Business Insider. “And how she always had pieces that would transition from day to night so seamlessly, so when I’m designing I try to emulate her style that always inspired me.”

Kevin Jonas’ wife also said that making jewelry has been something she’s always had a passion for. “I love having something to call my own that I can focus my creativity on.”

Danielle went on to add that she has a few pieces of jewelry that remain very special to her. “First being my engagement and another being a ring my dad made for my siblings and I out of a ring he had from his father.”