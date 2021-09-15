Who Is Jordana Brewster’s Fiance, Mason Morfit?

Jordana Brewster recently announced her engagement to Mason Morfit on Instagram. The heartwarming photo of the soon-to-be-married couple featured the caption, “JB soon to be JBM.” With the engagement came curiosity as to who exactly Morfit is.

Who Is Mason Morfit?

Morfit is a pretty interesting and well-accomplished man. Currently, he’s the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at ValueAct Capital. Additionally, Morfit is also a partner and a member of the firm’s Management Committee. ValueAct Capital is a San Francisco-based investment company that works with some of the world’s largest institutional investors. According to the firm’s site, it manages more than $16 billion in its portfolios.

Morfit has a history of working with big-name companies before he helped to create ValueAct Capital. In the past, Morfit served on the board for companies like Microsoft, C.R. Bard, Advanced Medical Optics, Immucor, Solexa, MSD Performance, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International.

Despite his successful and busy career, Morfit still finds time to give back to his college alma mater, Princeton University. Morfit currently serves as a member of the Advisory Council for Princeton’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. Something else Morfit and Brewster have in common is an Ivy League education. The Lethal Weapon star attended Yale University.

How Did Jordana Brewster Meet Mason Morfit?

So how did a CEO of an investment company meet a high-profile actress and model like Jordana Brewster? According to the Fast & Furious star, Morfit was the type of person “who had stayed on my mind” even when they weren’t together. The duo initially met at lunch with mutual friends. Brewster remembers Morfit as “cute” and “charming,” leaving a lasting impression on her. “I enjoyed his sweet, self-deprecating humor,” she recalls.

Things between Morfit and Brewster moved pretty quickly after Brewster’s divorce from her ex-husband Andrew Form. The actress remembers falling for Morfit only four days after her initial separation from Form. Despite their friends urging them to take their relationship slower, Brewster and Morfit knew they were meant to be together. Brewster reveals that her friends “didn’t know” things between her and Morfit were actually “13 years in the making.”

Jordana Brewster’s Past Relationships

Brewster has dated a number of well-known celebrities before her engagement to Morfit. In the past, Brewster dated celebrities like Mark Wahlberg, Jimmy Fallon, Derek Jeter, and, of course, Andrew Form. Now it appears Brewster is over dating TV stars, Hollywood producers, and professional athletes, as she and Morfit are head over heels for one another.