Who Is Jay Cutler’s New Girlfriend? Three Years After Kirsten Cavallari Divorce

Jay Cutler has got himself a new love!

The former NFL quarterback is finally introducing his new fling following the divorce from fashion designer, Kristin Cavallari. The two officially separated in 2020 after a total of seven years of marriage. They also share two sons and one daughter together that are all under the age of 12.

“Fatherhood is amazing; to be able to help shape these kids’ lives is very rewarding,” Cutler told the New York Post. “It goes by super fast, though; you only get so much time in front of them, so you have to maximize it.”

In an Instagram post, a heartwarming photo of Cutler with his new girlfriend, Samantha Robertson, was shared with the world.

“Sunsets in Montana never disappoint 🫶🏼,” the actress captioned a photo of the pair snuggled up on a patio.

The couple appear to snuggle close on a wooden railing with a breathtaking view behind them.

Just a few weeks earlier, Robertson posted a batch of photos from their attendance at a wedding in Paris on Instagram.

Sources are uncertain about how long the two have been dating, but several of Robertson’s friends were quick to affirm the relationship with some heartfelt comments under their postsL

“Yes❤️ best looking couple!!” one person wrote.

Another added, “I love, love. 🔥,” to which Cutler responded, “don’t we all♥️.”

The retired athlete has already won the favor of Robertson’s father. He even commented on their photos, expressing his affection toward the two.

“Great photo of you and Jay. Congrats to Chanel, the wedding looks fantastic, love to all. Love Dad ❤️.”

Robertson was previously married to Trace Ayala, the well known business partner of Justin Timberlake. They also share two daughters together.

What’s undeniable is how well the two look together!

Wishing them the best of luck.