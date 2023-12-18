Whitney Cummings Gives Birth to First Child, A Healthy Baby Boy



Whitney Cummings is a brand new mother!

The stand-up comedian and television personality took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the joyous news. She posted a heartwarming photo of her recently born baby boy nursing.

Although her young son remains out of view in the snapshot, Cummings humorously wrote, “3-D printed a human. Enjoy me never having brushed hair again.”

Whitney Cummings Gives Birth to Healthy Baby Boy

This announcement follows nearly six months after Cummings initially shared her pregnancy news back in June. Shortly afterward, she posted a sonogram image, disclosing that she was expecting a baby boy.

While Cummings’ initial pregnancy announcement did not provide details about the newborn’s name or birth date, she recently posted a video showing a horse affectionately nudging her sizable baby bump with its nose. Alongside the footage, the comedian quipped, “My horse wants this baby out as much as y’all do.”

Whitney Cummings, at 41, is now relishing the experience of being a new mom, delighting in the precious moments of parenthood.