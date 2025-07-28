The White House Unleashes on ‘South Park’ for Targeting President Trump in Season 27 Premiere

The Trump Administration’s White House unleashed on South Park after the long-running Comedy Central show targeted President Trump during its Season 27 premiere.

Videos by Suggest

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers shared in a statement to Variety. “For years, they have come after South Park for what they label as ‘offensive’ content, but suddenly they’re praising the show. Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

Rogers continued by criticising the show’s diminished “relevancy” over the years. “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” Rogers claimed. “President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

The latest South Park episode follows Trump as he threatens to sue anyone who speaks out against him. In an unexpected twist, Jesus Christ shows up in South Park. He warns everyone that the show could get “canceled” if they don’t stop protesting against the world leader. He also cited the recent settlement of the CBS lawsuit.

To push the limits a bit further, the episode showed Trump having relations with Satan at the White House.

After the episode aired, the South Park crew launched a website to host the episode’s deepfake PSA.. A deepfake Trump is seen wandering the desert without any clothes.

“When things heat up, who will deliver us from temptation? Donald J. Trump,” the PSA narrator stated. “No matter how hot it gets, he’s not afraid to fight for America.”

‘South Park’ Creators Double Down on the Episode Following White House’s Slam

Upon hearing the White House’s critique of the episode, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone doubled down on the show’s stance.

“We’re terribly sorry,” Parker said while holding a deadpan stare during a panel at Comedy Central’s Comic-Con, per The Hill. The crowd was heard laughing behind the cameras.

Parker and Stone also said their producers asked them to blur out the depiction of Trump’s body. However, they declined the request. The duo even said they weren’t sure if the season premiere episode would gain any traction.

“Just three days ago, we were sitting there going, ‘I don’t know if people are going to like this,” Parker said.

The episode aired after Parker and Stone signed a rights deal with Paramount, valued at more than $1 billion.