white-house-press-secretary-slammed-for-text-exchange-with-journalist

White House press secretary Karolina Leavitt is facing criticism for her recent text message exchange with a journalist.

Leavitt took to her X account earlier this week to post the text message exchange, which was between her and HuffPost White House Correspondent S.V. Date. She made the post after her previous “your mom” response started trending.

The post showed her sarcastically answering the journalist’s question about the meeting in Budapest, Hungary, between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin over a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

For context, S.V. Dáte of the Huffington Post is not a journalist interested in the facts. He is a left-wing hack who has consistently attacked President Trump for years and constantly bombards my phone with Democrat talking points.



Just take a look at @svdate’s feed, it reads… https://t.co/NxWn2mdUsa pic.twitter.com/v7owI5N4us — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 20, 2025

“Is the president aware of the significance of Budapest? Date asked. “In 1994, Russia promised, in Budapest, not to invade Ukraine if it gave up the nuclear weapons it inherited when the Soviet Union dissolved. Does he not see why Ukraine might object to that site? Who suggested Budapest?”

The White House press secretary simply responded with, “Your mom did.”

“Is this funny to you?” Date asked.

To which Leavitt replied, “It’s funny to me that you actually consider yourself a journal. You are a far left hack who nobody takes seriously, including your colleagues in the media. They just don’t tell you that to your face.”

She then added, “Stop texting me your disingenuous, biased, and bulls— questions.”

Leavitt captioned the post by stating, “For context, S.V. Date of the Huffington Post is not a journalist interested in the facts. He is a left-wing hack who has consistently attacked President Trump for years and constantly bombards my phone with Democrat talking points.”

She further described Date as “anti-Trump” before telling her followers to “take a look” at his social media posts. “Activists who masquerade as real reporters do a disservice to the profession.”

The Responses Didn’t Go the Way the White House Press Secretary Thought They Would

Although the White House press secretary seemingly expected X users to support her remarks, critics quickly responded to the post.

“So the reporter asked a reasonable question – with context and explanation – and you responded in a childish, unprofessional, and vile manner unbecoming of your position,” one critic wrote. “And the worst part is you don’t get it. America Deserves Better.”

Another critic called out the White House press secretary for thinking this post would make her look better. “It was a legitimate question, asked respectfully, but since you are perpetually in a defensive crouch because people are getting sick of being lied to, your reply was extremely crude. You come across as bratty, juvenile, and highly unprofessional. That you would publicly conduct yourself this way may please your current boss, but the rest us are just shaking our heads.”

Date also commented on the post by writing, “Feel better now? Now can you answer the question? Please and thank you.”