White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Justifies President Trump Calling Reporter ‘Piggy’

Days after President Trump called a female reporter “piggy” on Air Force One, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to the situation by justifying it.

During a press briefing on Nov. 20, Leavitt praised the world leader for being honest with his thoughts to everyone, including journalists.

“I think everyone in this room should appreciate the frankness and the openness that you get from President Trump on a near-daily basis,” she said.

When asked what President Trump meant when he called the journalist “piggy,” Karoline Leavitt stated, “The president is very frank and honest with everyone in this room. You’ve seen it yourself. You’ve all experienced it yourselves.”

She then said, “And I think it’s one of the many reasons that the American people re-elected this president, because of his frankness. And he calls out fake news when he sees it. He gets frustrated with reporters when you lie about him, when you spread fake news about him and his administration.”

Leavitt continued to justify the name-calling by noting, “The president being frank and open and honest to your faces, rather than hiding behind your backs, is, frankly, a lot more respectful than what you saw in the last administration.”

President Trump Called the Female Reporter ‘Piggy’ After She Pressed Him About Jeffrey Epstein

While on Air Force One last weekend, President Trump grew agitated towards Bloomberg News’ Catherine Lucey after she asked him about Jeffrey Epstein.

As Lucey pressed him about Epstein, Trump snapped at her by yelling, “Quiet! Quiet, piggy.”

Bloomberg’s spokesperson issued a statement about the incident. “Our White House journalists perform a vital public service, asking questions without fear or favor,” the spokesperson told The Guardian. “We remain focused on reporting issues of public interest fairly and accurately.”

Along with Karoline Leavitt, other White House officials backed President Trump by justifying his “piggy” remark.

“This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way toward her colleagues on the plane,” the officials stated. “If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take it.”

President Trump also snapped at another female reporter, ABC News’ Mary Bruce, who asked about Epstein.

“I think the way you ask the questions, with the anger and meanness, is terrible,” he said to Bruce. “You go back and learn how to be a reporter. No more questions from you.”

He then called Bruce a terrible person and a terrible reporter.








