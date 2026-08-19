white-house-attacks-cnn-reporter-after-she-questions-president-trump-about-aide

The White House has launched an online attack against CNN reporter Kristen Holmes following her recent interaction with President Trump.

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During a press event honoring teen lifeguard Ryder Williams earlier this week, Holmes asked the world leader a question regarding his recent statements about scaling back US military exercises with South Korea.

The question was whether North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un had requested such a move, considering Trump stated in the same statement that he and Jong Un had a “very good relationship.”

In response, Trump hurled insults at Holmes. “Quiet, you’re very disrespectful,” he declared at the podium. “You’re a loud, boisterous person. You’re fake news. Be quiet.”

As Holmes attempted to follow up on her question, the president stated, “Be quiet! Be quiet! Be quiet! You’re a fake reporter, and you report fake news.”

Along with asking about North Korea, Holmes asked questions regarding Trump’s closeness with White House executive assistant Natalie Harp. The connection between the president and Harp made headlines after Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff said the world leader would rather travel with Harp and build a ballroom than do his job.

The White House Invokes Holmes’ Children While Insulting Her

Following the interaction, the White House’s digital communications team slammed Holmes through their Rapid Response 47 X account, using a video of her asking about Harp.

“.@KristenhCNN is a disgraceful, humiliating embarrassment to her alleged profession,” the post reads. “@POTUS hosts a hero lifeguard in the Oval Office and she uses it as an opportunity to take a cheap shot about one of President Trump’s staffers. These scumbags are the lowest of the low.”

The White House communications team then invoked the CNN reporter’s children by writing, “@KristenhCNN: Someday, your children will come across your disgusting and inhumane question. They will be sickened and embarrassed to have a parent be so callous and vindictive. It’s quite troubling.”

CNN has since issued a statement backing Holmes.

“Kristen Holmes is one of the most respected and accomplished journalists covering the White House,” the news outlet stated. “This afternoon, she did her job and asked the President of the United States a tough, relevant, and newsworthy question on behalf of the American people.”

CNN further added, “Public officials are free to challenge reporting they disagree with, but personal attacks on journalists for asking questions are beneath the office and inconsistent with the principles of a free press. We stand firmly behind Kristen and reject these attacks in the strongest possible terms.”