Reba McEntire Delays Wedding to Co-Star Fiancé Again

Country legend and sitcom star Reba McEntire recently opened up about why she’s dragging her heels on her wedding to Rex Linn.

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The Happy’s Place co-stars have been engaged since the olden days of Christmas 2024, according to PEOPLE. However, the extremely busy 71-year-old is trying to pencil in her nuptials… she’s just too busy.

“We’re just waiting until we have an open spot to have the wedding,” McEntire told E! News on Aug. 10 at the NBC Backlot Pass event. “Get it planned. Print those invitations.”

Her Happy’s Place co-star Belissa Escobedo was standing nearby and chimed in that the soon-to-be newlyweds are “two of the busiest people.”

“Always on a new job. Making new music,” the 27-year-old pointed out.

Of course, the 69-year-old Linn has a role pretty close to his real life on Happy’s Place, which is kicking off its third season this fall. He plays McEntire’s love interest on the sitcom.

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire in 2024. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, McEntire says playing up their chemistry for the cameras is “really natural.”

It’s easy; we have a blast together,” the Tremors star insisted. “We work together, and we rehearse together. We carpool together. So, we’re always together.”

While working and living together is many couples’ nightmare, McEntire claims they make it work because “We like each other.”

“We love each other,” the “Fancy” singer added, “but we like each other. We have fun.”

It doesn’t hurt that she and the Better Call Saul alum are two peas in a pod.

“We love the same things,” she told the outlet. “[Both of us] love the country way of life, the Western way of life. We love movies. We love television.”

So far, there’s only one major point of contention for the blissful couple…

“The only thing we’re opposite of, he loves thriller horror movies,” she admitted. “I’m more like, ‘Happy. Everything’s so sweet.’”

The new season of Happy’s Place drops on Oct.23.