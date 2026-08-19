gunfire-reported-near-tupac-shakur-murder-trial-courthouse

Gunfire reportedly rang out near the courthouse where the murder trial for rap legend Tupac Shakur is taking place.

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On the afternoon of Aug. 18, as the murder trial was underway in Las Vegas, police responded to a nearby Starbucks to investigate a possible shooting, according to TMZ.

Las Vegas Metro PD dropped by the downtown Starbucks after dispatch received several calls about an alleged shooting. However, when officers arrived at the scene, they found no victims.

TMZ points out that the alleged gunfire broke out near the Clark County District Court Regional Justice Center. This is where 63-year-old Duane “Keefe D” Davis is battling in court, accused of organizing the assassination of Tupac Shakur in 1996.

Tupac Shakur in 1994. (Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images)

Davis, an alleged Crips gang leader, maintains his innocence. However, prosecutors claim Davis orchestrated the fatal shooting after the “California Love” rapper beat up Davis’s nephew. The legal team is accusing Davis of providing a loaded firearm to the eventual assassin, who shot and killed Shakur.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023, for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the murder trial continues today.







