Elizabeth Olsen and Musician Husband Welcome Baby

Elizabeth Olsen and her husband, musician Robbie Arnett, have welcomed their first child, quietly beginning a new chapter as parents.

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The Marvel star, 37, and Arnett, 34, recently stepped out together in Los Angeles with their newborn. Olsen carried the baby in a white carrier strapped to her chest during the outing, while she used a wide-brimmed hat to shield herself from the sun. She also placed a green hat over the baby.

Arnett joined his wife for the walk in shorts, a turquoise long-sleeved shirt and sneakers.

The couple have not publicly announced the baby’s birth or released additional details about their child. Their recent appearance provided the first public indication that Olsen had given birth.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Baby Is A Private Matter

Olsen and Arnett had kept the pregnancy largely private. News of their impending arrival emerged in June, when reports identified Olsen as pregnant with the couple’s first child. Olsen had previously appeared in Los Angeles with a visible baby bump but did not publicly discuss her pregnancy.

The actress also stepped out in Southern California on August 7 without a visible baby bump. She appeared in a yellow top, striped pants and sandals during that outing.

Olsen and Arnett have maintained a low profile throughout their relationship. The pair met during a trip to Mexico in 2017 and later moved in together. Olsen referred to Arnett as her husband during a 2021 interview, although the couple did not publicly detail their wedding at the time.

In 2022, Olsen confirmed that they had married before the COVID-19 pandemic. She said they had eloped and later held another wedding celebration, but she did not provide further details about either ceremony.

Olsen has built a major acting career through roles in films and television, including her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Disney+ series WandaVision.

Now, the actress and Arnett have entered parenthood away from the spotlight. Neither has publicly shared the baby’s name, birth date or other personal details, allowing the couple to maintain the privacy they have valued throughout their relationship.