‘Keeping up With the Kardashians’ Regular Weds NBA Champion

Jordyn Woods has married New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns in Malibu, California.

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The couple exchanged vows Saturday, August 15, in a wedding attended by celebrities from entertainment, fashion and professional basketball. Page Six reported the wedding at a Malibu location and highlighted the high-profile guest list surrounding the couple.

Woods, 28, gained widespread attention through her longtime friendship with Kylie Jenner and her appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Hosted A Star-Studded Wedding

Their wedding was attended by a slew of big names.

Jenner arrived with actor Timothée Chalamet. Other guests included Hailey and Justin Bieber, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael B. Jordan, Teyana Taylor, Ben Stiller, and Christine Taylor. Several of Towns’ Knicks teammates also attended, including Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

Woods wore a custom gown from designer Danielle Frankel for the ceremony. The strapless dress featured a draped bodice and ball skirt, while lace appliqués added detail in different shades of ivory. She later changed into another custom look for the reception.

Towns wore a classic black Ralph Lauren tuxedo. He accessorized the look with brooches, including a Tiffany & Co. Bird on a Rock featuring diamonds. The couple also incorporated basketball into the celebration, with guests wearing black hoodies at the after-party that referenced the Knicks’ championship run.

The guests also wore exclusively black attire during the nuptials, too.

The Knicks won the 2026 NBA championship, giving Towns another reason to make basketball part of the wedding festivities. The celebration included the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, according to coverage of the event.

Woods and Towns began their relationship after years of friendship. They started dating in 2020 and announced their engagement on Christmas Day 2025. Towns proposed with a custom emerald-cut diamond ring that incorporated personal details, including the couple’s birthstones and those of their late parents.

The couple celebrated their wedding surrounded by family, friends, teammates and a guest list that reflected both sides of their public lives.