Dolly Parton Can’t Currently Travel Due to ‘Health Issues’

Country music icon Dolly Parton is unable to travel at this time due to prolonged “health issues.”

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During the grand opening of Dollywood’s new attraction, NightFlight Expedition, Parton and explained why she couldn’t attend in person.

“I’m still in Nashville, and I’m sorry about that,” she explained. “I’m supposed to be there in person, like we planned. Now I’ve told you before, all my fans, that I have had a few little health issues. And sometimes I get a little dizzy, and I get dehydrated. And I’m dehydrated.”

Parton then shared, “And so my Nashville doctor clipped my wings, saying you ain’t traveling this week. So I guess if your doctor tells you you ain’t traveling this week, you ain’t traveling this week. So, I like to keep all of you in the loop, like I said I would, on everything.”

Parton will continue to remain grounded for at least the next month. She is reportedly set to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Americana Honors & Awards in Nashville via video message next month.

Parton Has Been Battling Health Issues Over the Past Year

The country singer has been plagued with various health issues over the past year.

In May, Parton spoke out about her battle with kidney stones.

“First, it’s concerning my health — and I have some good news and a little bad news,” she explained at the time. “But the good news is I’m responding really well to meds and treatments, and I’m improving every day. Now, the bad news is that it’s gonna take me a little while before I’m up to stage performance level because some of the meds and treatments make me a little swimmy-headed, as my grandma used to say.”

The music icon further shared that she couldn’t be “dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars and such on five-inch heels.”

“And you know I’m gonna be wearing them. Not to mention all those heavy rhinestone outfits, the big hair and my…big uh personality. That would make anybody swimmy-headed,” she declared.

Parton also detailed her struggles with kidney stones.

“Lord, they dig more stones out of me a year than the rock quarry in Rockwood, Tennessee,” she pointed out. “But seriously, my immune system and my digestive system got all out of whack over the past couple of years. And they’re working real hard on rebuilding and strengthening those.”