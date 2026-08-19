‘Oppenheimer’ Star Stepping Back From Acting: ‘Fed Up’

After acting in high-profile projects like this summer’s Supergirl and the cinematic behemoth Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz is hitting pause.

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The beloved The Santa Clause actor didn’t hold back in a since-deleted rant on the social media platform Threads about his frustration with showbiz.

“I kinda sorta put my acting career on hold the other day,” the 48-year-old wrote on Aug. 17, per PEOPLE. “It’s been something I’ve been petrified to do for years. Specifically, the fear was that I’d go broke and not be able to handle being out of the game.”

“But I sent the definitive email,” he continued. “A huge wave of relief washed over me. Not sure what I’m going to do for money instead, or how I’m going to do it, but I just removed a humongous burden, one that I truly didn’t fathom the weight of until it was gone.

“Frustrated, fed up, fried,” the Numb3rs alum added.

In a follow-up post, the veteran actor claimed he’d been urged to turn himself into a brand for “likes and follows so that I can be considered for fan conventions and internet ads just so I can make the money that simply acting on a TV show or film or stage refuses to pay me anymore.”

“I, along with many talented folks, not just actors, are being mass demoted,” the 10 Things I Hate About You star added. “Imagine you excel in your career for 34 years, just to be drastically demoted for it.”

“An artist’s life is a gamble,” Krumholtz admitted. “The artist takes on the persona of a gambler. I am sick of worrying about myself, my waistline, my hairline, the superficial s—… when I could be helping someone else.”

Fans and Fellow Actors Rally Behind David Krumholtz

Of course, Krumholtz’s candid post got plenty of reactions from fellow actors.

“This is sad news for me. But I am happy for you. I understand completely,” Deadwood star Garret Dillahunt wrote.

“Garret, man. Means the world,” Krumholtz replied. “Ain’t over, rather, redefining my terms. Hoping to find a new, more rewarding passion. Me, my product, and I mentality is not working anymore. I want to try to be of service. No crystal ball.”

David Krumholtz attends the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at Alice Tully Hall on September 28, 2025, in New York, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Meanwhile, Krumholtz, who played physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, later reassured fans he wouldn’t quit acting entirely.

“Just taking a bit of a step back and an indefinite break,” he wrote to a concerned fan. “The stress of the moment has me wondering if there’s a higher calling to pursue. Thanks for the very kind thought. Means the world.”





