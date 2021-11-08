You Need To Try The WAP (White Chocolate And Pumpkin) Starbucks Secret Drink

The Macro Barista, our favorite source for all things Starbucks but healthier, is at it again. This time he’s got a truly delectable fall creation deemed, the WAP. No need to break out the earmuffs in front of the kids though, this drink is just an acronym for white chocolate and pumpkin.

The Macro Barista shares his recipes through social media and his website, always giving us tons of copycat recipes and new creations to choose from. Plus, his recipes have tons of flavor with just a fraction of the calories. The WAP drink has around 95 calories and only 15 grams of sugar, which is a huge cut from a typical flavored cold brew. In comparison, a Grande Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew has 250 calories and 31 grams of sugar.

How To Order The WAP

The Macro Barista recommends ordering a Grande cold brew first. You’ll then ask for only one pump of pumpkin sauce, and a half pump of white chocolate. To sweeten the drink, ask for Splenda, Stevia, or another zero-calorie sweetener you prefer. Adding the milk or cream of your choice is optional and will add a few calories. (But, it’s definitely worth it!)

It’s important to note that Grande recipes typically use about 4 pumps of syrup or sauce. You can always customize your order and ask for less of a certain flavor or substitute in sugar-free options.

Other Featured Drinks

After you try the WAP, try some of Macro Barista’s other fall and holiday-inspired drinks. Featured on his Instagram, these drinks have notes of caramel, vanilla, and toffee. They’re warm, delicious, and will get you ready to take on colder weather. If you’re ready to make the switch from iced drinks to hot drinks (which I definitely am), these drinks come highly recommended.

The Chestnut Praline Latte, which tastes like Christmas in a cup, only has around 80 calories and 12 grams of sugar. The Salted Caramel Mocha will have around 100 calories and 12 grams of sugar. A favorite of fall-lovers, the Pumpkin Spice “Latte” created by the Macro Barista will have around 90 calories and 17 grams of sugar. And lastly, the Eggnog “Latte”, which is sure to put you in the holiday spirit, will only have 60 calories and 10 grams of sugar. Happy Holidays!