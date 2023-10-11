This Influencer Figured Out How To Make A McChicken With An Air Fryer And You Can Too

Craving fast food in a pinch? Here’s how you can make one of McDonald’s most famous menu items.

I’ll be the first to admit—I visit McDonald’s way more often than I should. Who can resist the restaurant chain’s delicious salty fries, crispy chicken nuggets, and iconic burgers? I certainly can’t!

Arguably the best item on Mickey D’s menu is the McChicken. With the average price of the sandwich hovering around $1.74, it’s a cheap alternative for a quick meal. The only bummer? There’s much more healthier options out there.

Luckily, one influencer, Khadija, @traveleatrepeatuk on TikTok, has McChicken making down to a science. Plus, with the at-home version coming in at 369 calories, it is a healthy and cost-effective choice. Score!

TikTok

The influencer’s recipe is simple and only takes mere minutes to make. Let’s take a look at the McChicken recipe you can recreate for your next meal.

The McDupe Recipe

To start, the TikTok chef told viewers to season minced chicken with 1 teaspoon of salt, dried mixed herbs, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, white pepper, and paprika. She also added one tablespoon of ginger and garlic pepper to the mix but noted the spice was optional. Afterward, Khadija combined the chicken and seasonings in a bowl with her hands.

After mixing the ingredients, viewers are told to mix a cup of golden bread crumbs, a teaspoon of garlic powder, a teaspoon of onion powder, a teaspoon of black pepper, a teaspoon of mixed dried herbs, and a teaspoon of paprika in a separate bowl.

Khadija then shaped the chicken into patties before coating each in the breadcrumb mixture.

Afterward, add parchment paper to the bottom of your air fryer basket, before spraying them with oil and frying for 10 minutes at around 395F.

After 10 minutes have passed, flip the patties, spray them with oil again, then return them to the air fryer for another five or six minutes.

When the air fryer has one or two minutes left, the influencer suggests adding the buns to the fryer to make them warm and crispy.

When the timer goes off, all that’s left to do is assemble the sandwich. In the video, Khadija suggests adding mayo to the bottom of the sandwich, adding a layer of chopped lettuce, adding a patty in between, topping with a layer of ketchup, adding another chicken patty, and finishing with a bit more lettuce with the bun on top.

The influencer showed off the final result—a healthy mouthwatering sandwich with an uncanny resemblance to the McChicken. She even claims that the sandwich tastes “even better” than its fast food counterpart.

TikTok

Followers of Khadija who have tried the recipe can’t get enough.

One commented, “Superb! What a healthy version to junk food.”

“Tried this recipe but used ground beef and it was delicious! Thanks for sharing!” another added.

One thing is for sure—I’ll definitely be adding this recipe to my weekly dinner lineup!