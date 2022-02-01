This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Be Cheated On

The Zodiac can reveal a lot about ourselves, from the best place to live to our level of loyalty. While the stars can’t predict the future, they do offer clues to potential heartbreaks.

Of all twelve signs, one is the most likely to have an unfaithful partner. (Unfortunately, it is not the same sign who would be the most likely to pull a Carrie Underwood Louisville slugger moment.)

Do the stars predict heartache in your future?

The Importance Of Elements

No two Zodiac profiles are exactly alike. The unique arrangement of stars and planets when we’re born is what determines our Zodiac makeup.

But when looking for signs prone to cheaters, it’s best to start with their elements. The twelve signs are divided into four elements: fire, water, earth, and air. Each element imposes its traits and tendencies on its respective signs. The element most at risk of lost love? Water signs.

Water signs are sensitive and hyper-emotional. While they can be deeply in tune with their feelings, they also vary unpredictably. Like water, their state of being can change in an instant.

This gives them incredible imagination and empathy. Water signs also tend to be romantics (the hopeless kind).

The three water signs of the Zodiac are Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. However, not all three are headed for heartache.

Last In Love And The Zodiac

The water sign most likely to get cheated on is the 12th sign of the Zodiac: Pisces. There are several reasons why Pisces are the most prone to love woes.

Neptune, the planet of water and intuition, rules Pisces. As such, Pisces feels the influence of water tenfold. Their emotions are intense and volatile.

While their watery influence gives Pisces a keen intuition, these moody signs quickly fall into escapist tendencies. Neptune, the master of illusion, puts rose-colored glasses over Pisces’ eyes.

Because of this, Pisces tend to idealize their relationships. They romanticize their bonds rather than seeing them for what they are. Pisces will often overlook red flags. After all, it’s hard to tell what’s what when everything looks nice and rosy.

This makes Pisces the most susceptible to infidelity. Not only will they blatantly ignore common warning signs, but they’ll also sink into self-pity rather than advocacy.

Lastly, Pisces’ final nail in their heartbreak coffin is their ruling 12th House of Self-Undoing. The twelfth house oversees loss, sorrow, and final chapters–basically all the ingredients of a break-up.

These elements combined make Pisces prone to heartache, but it’s not guaranteed. Pisces can enjoy fulfilling relationships if they avoid idealizing their partner and giving into self-deprecation.

Sensitivities aside, Pisces is a catch with a huge heart and imagination. The real sap is the one who lets them slip away.

