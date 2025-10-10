When Liv Morgan Isn’t Wrestling, She Lives a Quiet Life on a Florida Farm

Liv Morgan doesn’t live a life you’d expect of a professional WWE wrestler. Although she’s hard as nails on-screen, she lives a very mellow and relaxing life on her Florida farm.

The 31-year-old wrestler, whose real name is Gionna Jene Daddio, gave fans a peek into her 7-acre ranch, Wonderland, in Spring Hill. She shares the ranch with an assortment of animals alongside a full-sized wrestling arena.

Just because she lives a relaxing lifestyle doesn’t mean she doesn’t keep up with her wrestling skills.

Back in January this year, Liv Morgan gave Entertainment Weekly a tour of her house and across her ranch.

“It’s my own little slice of peace and quiet,” she said, calling it her “sanctuary.”

The wrestler explained that she chose the quiet life to contrast with her insane wrestling life. “I’ve been with WWE for 10 years,” she said. “I’m very used to the travel, the hustle and bustle, the people, and I think I kind of got to a point where I wanted my home life to be a little bit of a contrast to that.”

“So I started looking at farm properties, and I found this one.”

WWE’s Liv Morgan (Credit: Shutterstock)

Live Morgan Provides A Tour Of Her 7 Acre Ranch

Wonderland is inside a sprawling forest, with a creek that separates it. One that Liv Morgan doesn’t dare venture near.

“A lot of [the ranch] is past that creek,” she said, pointing. “So I don’t really … go over there.”

On the parts of the ranch she does explore, is her three-bedroom home, a custom barn, and her WWE ring. Oh, and let’s not forget the huge clothing collection.

Sharing this space are 5 chickens, 2 cows, 1 pig, 2 cats, and 2 dogs.

Reporter Rachel Smith asked Liv Morgan where her affinity for animals comes from. “I feel like I’ve always just kind of had like a certain sensitivity towards animals, just feeling really compassionate towards them,” she said.

“I remember when I first moved to Florida and I saw cows, I was like, ‘Woah!’ I think it started then.”

Since then, she knew she’d want animals (or cows, at least) in her future home.