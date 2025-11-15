‘Wheel of Fortune’ Legend Pat Sajak Pokes Fun at Ozempic Amidst His Retirement

Though retired from Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak still sometimes spins witty takes on current events, including the buzz around weight-loss medications like Ozempic.

Of course, Sajak hosted Wheel of Fortune for 41 seasons before handing the role to Ryan Seacrest. Known for his dry humor on the show, he now occasionally shares his wit with Wheel fans on social media.

The 79-year-old recently took to X to share a witty barb aimed at those who use Ozempic.

That once-diabetes-only drug has become Hollywood’s favorite secret for shedding a few (or a lot of) pounds, often with a celebrity endorsement or two. But it’s certainly stirred up a debate, especially for those who were only struggling to fit into their skinny jeans.

Sajak, with his signature twinkle, joked about opening “Ozempic restaurants” — places so cleverly conceived, they wouldn’t actually serve any food, letting the GLP-1 drug take care of your appetite instead.

“I’m excited about my new chain of Ozempic restaurants,” Sajak wrote on X. “They feature all the fun of a night out…but without any food. Lovely decor, tableside music, games, visits from celebrity chefs, and much more.”

“Franchise opportunities available,” the TV legend added.

Pat Sajak’s Ozempic Jab Rolls In the Laughs from Fans

Fans of the Wheel of Fortune elder statesman flooded X with replies to his post.

“Pat, can I buy a vowel? Or maybe a steak,” one fan joked. “Do you get your shot at the door, or do you have to provide your own Ozempic? Also, will there be a delivery option?” another fan wrote.

“Ozempic restaurants would charge full price for a very small amount of food. The world’s worst all-you-can-eat buffet,” yet another fan quipped.

“Glad to see you back on X Pat, I enjoy your tweets!” one thankful fan wrote.

Indeed, it’s been something of a dry spell with Sajak and social media.

His Ozempic tweet was his first post on the platform since New Year’s Eve. Then, he had celebrated both the New Year and his 35th wedding anniversary with his wife, Lesly Sajak.

Sajak did tweet once between his New Year’s post and his Ozempic comment—a one-word reply in July to a fan who asked if anyone missed the Wheel host since his retirement. Sajak’s response: “Occasionally.”

He’s since been on a roll, joking about Halloween and boasting about attending the MLB World Series.

Sajak, never one to let a tech trend go un-roasted, has now set his sights on the ever-watchful eyes of smart health-monitoring apps.

“I woke up feeling absolutely great this morning. But I checked my Oura ring stats, and it turns out I didn’t feel very well. Going back to bed,” he quipped on November 13.