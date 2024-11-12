‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Goes Viral After Hilariously Wrong Answer

Forget vowels, this Wheel of Fortune contestant wanted breakfast meat, as a now-viral clip from a recent episode shows. During an episode that dropped on Monday, Nov. 11, contestant Will took a shot at solving a puzzle that appeared quite simple at first glance: “Give yourself a round of applause.”

Videos by Suggest

However, Will’s answer attempt added a few layers of intrigue…

“Treat yourself [to] a round of sausage!” Will proudly declared in a clip now widely shared across all corners of the internet.

Will’s entire life led him to saying “Treat yourself a round of sausage” on Wheel of Fortune



Legend



pic.twitter.com/9Y4vvep1Jd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 12, 2024

After an awkward silence following Will’s incorrect answer, fellow contestant Kitina effortlessly answered correctly without bothering to spin the wheel.

“Will, I kind of like yours better,” host Ryan Seacrest admitted. “That sounds better than just clapping right now,” he quipped.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant Will, clearly delighted with his answer. (Image via X / @rgfray1)

However, after the show, Maggie Sajak dug deeper into Will’s psyche.

“Alright, Will, we had a little missolve in the first game… that’s okay, could you walk me through how you’re feeling?” she asked the sausage enthusiast.

“I tell you, when the lights are on, and you know, the stars and Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White… I just went blank,” Will, clearly knowing his viral fate, said.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant Will, realizing he’s going to go viral for his answer. (Image via X / @rgfray1)

Then, Will seemed to imply he was doing it all for the former host (and Maggie’s dad), the legendary Pat Sajak.

“But, if your dad, in retirement, is watching this show, maybe cracks a beer and gets a laugh, it was worth it,” Will quipped.

“I will make sure that we tune in that night, okay? That’s a promise,” Maggie shot back.

The Internet Grills ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant’s Mouth-Watering Answer

Of course, social media had a field day with Will’s Wheel of Fortune gaffe.

“The lone audience member laugh during the silence f–n killed me,” one X user joked upon seeing the footage.

“Will’s journey was truly inspiring—years of school, life lessons, maybe even heartbreak… all culminating in the pinnacle of wisdom: ‘Treat yourself a round of sausage.’ Forget Shakespeare; this is the new poetry of our time. A legend indeed,” another Wheel fan declared.

Yet another Wheel watcher wrote: “He might have been wrong, but deep down we know he was right.”

Indeed, on some level… Will was right. Everyone must treat themselves to a round of sausage from time to time.

For the love of God, someone capitalize on this man’s momentary viral fame! Jimmy Dean, get poor old Will on the phone! The man clearly had sausage on his mind; maybe a solid Jimmy Dean breakfast could’ve kept his head clear before being on the Wheel!

Maybe at least Hawk Tuah could get him on her podcast…