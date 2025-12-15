whataburger-hit-with-big-setback-after-recent-expansion.

Texas-born Whataburger is hitting the brakes at several Tennessee locations after a big bite into the Volunteer State’s burger scene.

The burger giant recently announced it will close four of its 24 Middle Tennessee locations. The closures come less than four years after its grand re-entry into the region, reports The Tennessean.

The four Whataburger locations closing are in Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, and two in Clarksville. The Mt. Juliet restaurant only opened last year.

“We regularly conduct a business review of our locations to maximize opportunities for growth and keep Whataburger strong in the communities we serve. In a few cases, that means closing restaurants,” the burger chain told The Tennessean.

The company added that closing the four restaurants “helps focus our efforts where we can make the biggest impact.”

Whataburger Also Recently Shuttered Locations in Alabama and Georgia

Meanwhile, other locations of the burger chain have closed in Alabama and Georgia in recent months, per MySA.

The outlet emailed Whataburger to ask why it’s cutting back outside of Texas. A spokesperson explained the closures are all part of the bigger plan.

As a growing brand expanding into new markets, we regularly conduct a business review of our locations to maximize opportunities for growth and keep Whataburger strong in the communities we serve. In a few cases, that means closing restaurants,” the burger behemoth told MySA. “While we continue to grow in the Southeast, we’ve made the decision to close eight restaurants across three states – four locations in Tennessee, two locations in Alabama, and two locations in North Georgia.”

A Whataburger spokesperson also told the outlet that employees were offered transfers, and expansion plans are still moving forward.

“In 2026 alone, guests will find over 40 new Whataburger locations opening throughout the Southeast. While closing any location is a difficult decision, the restaurants closing represent less than one percent of our over 1,100 locations,” the spokesperson added.

But don’t fret, middle Tennessee burger lovers. While some doors are closing, Whataburger is still cooking up plans for new Nashville-area locations, including one on Gallatin Avenue slated to open soon. The company made its big comeback to the region in January 2022, opening a restaurant in Hermitage for the first time since the 1970s.

The first Whataburger opened in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950.