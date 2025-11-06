What We Know About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement and Wedding

For the weary masses, it feels like billionaire pop queen Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce have been happily married with a gaggle of children since 1989.

But they only got engaged back in August…

Stick with us, dear reader, as we try to untangle the truth from the rumors about Taylor Swift’s engagement (and upcoming wedding) to the Super Bowl LIX runner-up.

After about a year of excessively public dating, the “So High School Singer” announced her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, game show host, and aspiring actor on Instagram on August 25.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift wrote alongside photos of the rustic proposal, including a snapshot of a gorgeous, massive diamond ring.

Unsurprisingly, Swift dropped a new album not long after the big news. However, she’s reportedly holding off on touring to focus on her wedding…

Could Wedding Bells Ring for Swift and Kelce This Summer???

Despite the couple keeping mum on wedding plans, reports (and US Weekly sources) insist a summer date is already picked out.

Taylor Swift seemed to transform Travis Kelce into a middle-aged father of five working on his third divorce right before our very eyes when they attended the US Open last year. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Sources close to the couple revealed the preparations are “coming along” and that they are both “very involved.”

“Taylor thinks it’s cute that Travis wants to help,” an insider explained.

The source added that the couple doesn’t “want a long engagement” and is eager “to start a family in the next year or so,” because “family means everything to them.” The duo is reportedly considering Rhode Island, where Swift owns a summer home, as a possible wedding location.

So, when’s the big day?

The New York Post is hedging its bets on June 13, 2026. This juicy tidbit comes from a TikTok by Fiona Shea of The Daily Dirty, who shared a story about a woman (allegedly Taylor Swift) whose wedding plans at a historic Newport mansion just happened to fall on that exact date…

However, the Preservation Society of Newport County, which manages The Breakers, denied the rumor. A spokesperson told the New York Post, “Taylor Swift is not getting married at The Breakers, or any other property the society runs.”

Location aside, the potential for a high-profile maid of honor is endless. Of course, there’s newlywed Selena Gomez, or fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes…

Then there’s Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Keleigh Teller, Phoebe Bridgers, her future sister-in-law Kylie Kelce (and another WAG!)… I mean, at least make them bridesmaids, Tay-tay!!

It seems we’ll all have to wait for baited breath (and watch Swift’s Instagram) for the details…