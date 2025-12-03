What to Know About Liv Morgan’s 2023 Arrest Scandal

On 14 December 2023, Liv Morgan, real name Gionna Daddio, was arrested in Sumter County, Florida. She was court operating her vehicle while under the influence of marijuana. Here’s all you need to know.

According to police reports per Villages-News, a sheriff’s deputy pulled her over after noticing her vehicle crossing over lane markings repeatedly. The arrest came after the deputy approached and smelled marijuana. A small bag of cannabis (not more than 20 grams) and a vape pen containing an oil-like substance that tested positive for marijuana were discovered in her vehicle.

Morgan was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center before posting a $3,000 bond and being released that same evening.

Initially, Morgan faced charges for possession of a synthetic cannabinoid and possession of marijuana. But by January 2024 the more serious drug-related charge was dropped.

On 31 January 2024, she entered a “nolo contendere” plea (meaning she neither admitted guilt nor contested the charge) for marijuana possession, which in Florida is a misdemeanor. The court withheld adjudication, meaning she avoided a formal conviction. She was fined roughly $543.

WWE Took No Action Over Her Arrest

Despite the arrest, her employer, WWE, reportedly took no action. According to insiders, there was no heat on Morgan. She did not miss TV appearances, creative plans remained unchanged, and she was still welcomed backstage by peers.

Morgan herself described the incident as a misunderstanding. She said “I was in a situation where there were some things in my car that I was unaware of, and one of those things was a felony.”

She claimed she bailed out and called work immediately. Management advised her to keep things quiet while the situation was resolved.

In May 2024 a full 26-minute police body-cam video from the traffic stop was released by the Law & Crime Network. The footage shows Morgan being questioned, searched, and eventually arrested after the detection of marijuana odor and discovery of contraband.

Morgan responded to the renewed attention by sharing a charity link on social media, urging fans to focus on something positive.

So all-in-all, things didn’t pan out so bad for the WWE star.