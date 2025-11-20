What to Know About Harrison Ford’s Life and Career in 2025

Hollywood legend Harrison Ford turned 83 in 2025, yet the iconic actor continues to thrive with no plans of slowing down.

Ford, who won the hearts of film fans in the ’70s and ’80s as Han Solo and Indiana Jones, is still proving that even decades later, there’s always room for a few “firsts.”

Indeed, the Fugitive star kicked off 2025 by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In Captain America: Brave New World (released February 2025), Harrison Ford takes on the role of Thaddeus Ross, the newly elected U.S. president working alongside Captain America (Anthony Mackie). Ford not only gets to reprise his presidential chops (cue the Air Force One nostalgia) but also dives into something entirely new: motion capture. His character’s alter ego, the monstrous Red Hulk, makes a smashing debut in the film’s climactic final battle.

As expected, Ford leaned into his signature curmudgeon persona when asked about adapting to motion capture for his role as the Red Hulk in the film.

“What did it take? It took not caring. It took being an idiot for money, which I’ve done before,” he joked to Variety about his performance.

“But it’s fun, and I enjoyed it. I had a great time, and I’m delighted at the response that we got,” he added.

Ford took over the role from William Hurt, who portrayed Ross in the MCU from 2008 until his death in 2022.

Harrison Ford Also Had a Major Role on the Small Screen in 2025

On the small screen, Ford returned for Season 2 of Taylor Sheridan’s epic western series 1923 (also in February). In the series, he plays Jacob Dutton, patriarch of the Dutton family, husband to Cara (his Mosquito Coast costar Helen Mirren), and older brother of James Dutton (portrayed by Tim McGraw in 1883).

Back in March, Mirren gushed about reteaming with Ford for the series.

“We would sit around together and shoot the s— off-set,” the 79-year-old told PEOPLE.

“Harrison is not like an ‘I’m going to my trailer’ person. I don’t think I ever knew him [or] remember him going ever to his trailer,” she added. “We hang around on the set and we do our thing.”

“We had a good time,” Ford agreed. “A good time hanging out together as well as working together.”

The 1923 series finale aired on April 6, 2025, concluding two seasons with a total of sixteen episodes.

Meanwhile, Ford already has at least one project lined up for 2026. The third season of Apple TV’s Shrinking will drop on Jan. 28, 2026, with Ford returning as the scene-stealing Dr. Paul Rhoades, a senior therapist with Parkinson’s and plenty of sharp one-liners.