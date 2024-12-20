What Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Said to His Son During Court Appearance

Sean “Diddy” Combs recently appeared in Manhattan’s federal court, where he seemed to address both his son and the other attendees present.

On Wednesday, dressed in a khaki prison jumpsuit, the 55-year-old appeared at a status hearing related to the government’s sex trafficking case against him, per ABC News.

In the courtroom, Combs appeared to mouth the words, “You okay?”

In response, one of his sons nodded and placed a fist over his heart, the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, an alleged insider told People that the veteran rapper appeared “fit, healthy, and fully focused on his defense.”

“He has been very active, [and] remains in good spirits. As always, he was happy to see his children,” the source added.

However, court sketches tell another story, depicting the “Finna Get Loose” wordsmith appearing gaunt and frail.

In a new court appearance, Diddy looks extremely disheveled and frail. Prison is reportedly a very rough transition for him after living in luxury mansions. pic.twitter.com/cJYAdeGYiH — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) December 19, 2024

During the hearing, Judge Arun Subramanian urged Combs’ defense team to avoid any “surprises” by ensuring updates to the motion schedule are finalized by January 3.

As he exited the courtroom, Diddy turned to the crowd once more and cheerfully said, “Happy holidays, ya’ll,” per ABC News.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Isn’t Expected Back in Court Until March

Diddy is set to appear in court again on March 17. He will remain in custody through the holiday season after withdrawing his bail appeal. This follows three unsuccessful attempts to secure bail. In the final ruling, Subramanian emphasized concerns over the potential risk of witness tampering.

Of course, Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since the fall. He was arrested in September on federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution. He has entered a plea of not guilty.

A previous indictment against Combs focuses on allegations of so-called “freak offs.” Authorities describe the events as elaborate sexual performances involving male sex workers and women. They were allegedly forced or coerced into participating.

The trial is scheduled to commence in May 2025.

Meanwhile, an associate of Diddy scored a legal victory. Brendan Paul, who was allegedly connected to Diddy as a drug courier, recently had all felony drug charges against him dropped.

Nine months after his arrest, prosecutors in Florida dropped the charges against Paul. His attorney, Brian Bieber, explained to TMZ that the case was dismissed following Paul’s successful completion of a pretrial diversion program.