‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Member Pregnant

Jersey Shore cast member Angelina Pivarnick is pregnant!

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The reality TV star announced she is expecting her first child during the latest episode of Jersey Shore Family Reunion.

Pivarnick, who previously shared that she is single but had previously gone through the process of using a sperm donor, took a pregnancy test during the first birthday party of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s daughter, Luna.

“There’s no way that it just happened naturally,” Pivarnick explained. “There’s no sperm donor now.”

She then declared in a confessional interview, “I am pregnant! I don’t think I was going to be able to get pregnant, but wow. I’m f—ing pregnant!”

Her co-star, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, is one of Pivarnick’s most vocal supporters. “I got chills,” she told Pivarnick. “I’m gonna cry for you. I knew. I literally have goosebumps!”

Pivarnick took a second pregnancy test just to be sure she was actually expecting.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” she told Giancola. “I’m in shock mode. I’m f–ing shaking right now. Are you sure this is real? Bro, there’s no way! I wasn’t even trying, man.”

She went on to declare, “I think I gotta take another one. This is a great thing, but I want to make sure that this is a real result.”

Pivarnick was previously married to Chris Larangira from 2019 to 2022. She went on to get engaged to Vinny Tortorella; however, the engagement ended in January 2025.

The reality TV star previously joked she didn’t know the name of the man who got her pregnant. “I don’t know his name,” she told her castmates during the season premiere. “I actually forgot it!”

Pivarnick Calls the Father of Her Future Child During the Episode

After taking the multiple pregnancy tests, Pivarnick called the father of her future child to tell him the news.

“So I have some news for you,” she said over the phone. “I am officially, definitely pregnant – we’re having a baby.”

Pivarnick also noted during the season premiere that she had been sleeping with “multiple men” but “one for sure” at the time.

“I have needs, and they have needs,” she said while justifying her decision to sleep with multiple men. “If it happened, that would be great – I would definitely welcome a pregnancy in my life right now.”

After receiving criticism over her decision, Pivarnick took to Instagram. “Following last night’s episode, I want to address a moment that has clearly been misunderstood. The comments I made were intended in jest and do not reflect my real life.”

“There are no ‘multiple men,’ and that narrative is simply not accurate,” she further explained. “Anyone who truly knows me understands the kind of person I am and the values I stand by, especially when it comes to my relationships.”

Following the episode’s airing, Pivarnick took to X to announce the exciting news. “I’m pregnnat!!!!”