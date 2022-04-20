What Plastic Surgery Iggy Azalea Has Admitted To And Denied

Iggy Azalea started rapping when she was just 14 years old, and a couple of years later, this Australian moved to the United States. From there, she released hit songs like “Work,” “Black Widow,” and “Fancy.”

While many are familiar with her professional career, some have wondered: What plastic surgery work has Azalea done, and which procedures are just rumors?

Iggy Azalea Has Admitted To Some Surgeries

(Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for TAO Group)

Over the years, there have been plenty of speculations surrounding Azalea and cosmetic surgery, and she has confessed to a few.

In 2015, when talking with Seventeen, she opened up about her nose job and her breast implants, saying “I’m not denying it. Denying it is lame.” The rapper also said she doesn’t “think you should be ashamed if you made a change to yourself,” as well as warned that “it’s important to remember you can’t change everything,” and “you can never be perfect.” Azalea discussed her breast transformation further with Vogue, sharing that she had always had to pad her costumes. Therefore, she had always considered getting “bigger boobs.”

When chatting with Ellen DeGeneres, the singer touched on why she underwent surgery. “There was nothing wrong with me. I think it’s a personal choice and anybody, man or woman, they should be able to make an informed decision, and if you want to change something, then that’s up to you.” She continued by saying, “Before, I just had nipples, and now I have breasts. Thought I could use some—It would be a good addition.”

In June 2020, the world learned that Azalea had been keeping another secret: She had a baby boy named Onyx Carter. While on Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, she said, “I thought I’d have to get lots of plastic surgery [after having a baby], but then I didn’t have to get any.” She shared that her smaller-than-expected belly helped with that, just as the COVID-19 pandemic helped keep her pregnancy hidden.

Why People Think She Has Butt Implants

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

In addition to a nose job and breast implants, many have wondered if Azalea has had butt implants. In particular, rumors started swirling in 2017, after photos were seen of the rapper and her boyfriend at the time, LJay Currie, on vacation in Mexico. In the photos, fans thought her backside looked larger than usual. Dr. Esho, known for cosmetic treatments at The ESHO Clinic, told The Mirror Online that it looked like she had undergone a Brazilian butt lift.

Azalea denied the rumors, though they were sparked again in 2018. She was photographed wearing super short shorts, which plastic surgeon Mark Ho-Asjoe discussed with the Daily Mail. ‘[She] may have had implants into the top of her bottom, which gives it a raised look, then fat injections into the bottom, which have unfortunately become dimpled.”

When on the radio show Stav, Abby & Matt, Azalea made a point to set the record straight about her derriere: “I don’t have bum implants! They’re not my real boobs, but it is my real butt.”