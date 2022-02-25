Boss Or Broke? What Your Midheaven Says About Your Professional Success

When we read our horoscope, we often read one of three signs: Sun, Moon, and Ascendant. The Sun speaks to our general self, while the Moon governs our inner selves. Finally, our Ascendant pertains to the “us” we present to the outside world.

These elements most often pertain to our sense of self and relationships. However, another aspect of our natal chart offers insight into our professional life.

The Midheaven (MC) can often tell us more about our work style than a resumé ever could. If you already know your MC sign, then you can skip ahead here. If not, keep reading to learn the basics.

Breaking Down The Basics

(Peter Hermes Furian/Shutterstock.com)

The Midheaven (MC) sits at the cusp of the 10th House of Social Status. It’s the highest point on a natal chart. The MC also represents the southernmost high point in the sky at the time of your birth. Thus, an accurate birth time is necessary to determine one’s true MC.

As the highest point on the chart and in the sky, the MC pertains to our most public selves. It governs higher aspirations and social standing. Whichever constellation passes through the MC at the time of your birth is your MC’s sign.

Your MC can reveal you to be a go-getter, follower, or somewhere in between. It can also offer guidance on maximizing your potential and reaching your goals.

You can calculate your MC via your natal chart or with this midheaven calculator. Then, you can use these insights to reach full Boss Mode.

MC In Aries

Best Careers: CEO, personal trainer, athlete

Worst Careers: Educator, writer, financial advisor

Those with their MC in Aries are born to be the boss. They have a natural competitive streak that makes them fiercely motivated. This can be great for business. But it can appear intimidating to their coworkers.

MC in Aries prides itself on its ability to get shit done. However, they’d be wise to remember not to step on their coworkers on their way to the top. People will be quick to follow these leaders as long as they can keep their tempers in check.

MC In Taurus

Best Careers: Researcher, interior designer, chef

Worst Careers: Educator, artist, salesperson

An MC in Taurus’s favorite part about work is the paycheck. They are most strongly motivated by the job’s perks: money, benefits, or otherwise. Because of this, those with their MC in Taurus aren’t great at committing to “labors of love.”

Taurus MCs are diligent workers. But they’re also stubborn and can be deaf to criticism. This most often manifests as confrontation, as they are quick to believe their way is the right way. Taurus MCs can benefit from practicing open-mindedness at work.

MC In Gemini

Best Careers: Advertiser, travel blogger, translator

Worst Careers: Lab tech, truck driver, copywriter

If your MC is in Gemini, then you’re likely a chronic job-hopper. A single work environment can’t satiate your need for new experiences. Instead, you prefer to try your hand at everything.

While this makes for an interesting resumé, this can stall progress if left unchecked. Gemini MCs require extra time to plan, execute, and reflect. Otherwise, they risk missing out on advancing their career past the “newbie” stage.

MC In Cancer

Best Careers: Educator, therapist, artist

Worst Careers: Politician, insurance broker, judge

Cancer MCs are the reason why mental health days are essential. These individuals have a hard time separating work from home life. They are just as invested in their careers as their relationships. So, when one is in flux, the other is, too.

Their empathetic approach to work-life does have some benefits. For example, they are often compassionate and intuitive. Still, those with their MC in Cancer would benefit from learning to compartmentalize.

MC In Leo

Best Careers: Performer, salesperson, politician

Worst Careers: Custodian, data entry technician, park ranger

MC is a public Zodiac aspect, and Leo is a public Zodiac sign. Because of this, Leo MCs thrive in highly visible, social roles. They are the extrovert of the office and have no problem taking the lead when asked (and, let’s be honest, even when they’re not asked).

Leo MCs are charismatic and confident workers. However, their need to hog the spotlight can become grating. Leo MCs have high professional standards and make great employees, but they need to be wary of seeming too arrogant.

MC In Virgo

Best Careers: Investigator, accountant, designer

Worst Careers: Athlete, police officer, pilot

From an employer’s perspective, there isn’t a better MC than one in Virgo. Virgos are hard-working, practical, and critical. They love processing information and improving their surroundings, which makes them fantastic employees. But from a personal perspective, these signs are prone to burnout.

A Virgo MC will continue to work long past the need for a break. Consequently, this can alienate their loved ones and lead to severe stress. Virgo MCs should consider relaxation an ongoing “project” they need to maintain. Otherwise, they’re liable to ruin all their hard work.

MC In Libra

Best Careers: Judge, social worker, educator

Worst Careers: Stockbroker, personal trainer, talent scout

Those with their MC in Libra are empathetic and fair at best. But at worst, they can be indecisive and conflict-avoidant. The two latter qualities don’t translate well in a professional setting. Consequently, Libra MCs often make great team players and so-so leaders.

Libra MCs are most fulfilled when they serve a greater purpose. If their job conflicts with their moral code, then it won’t take long for a Libra MC to put in their two weeks notice.

MC In Scorpio

Best Careers: Spy, astrologer, psychologist

Worst Careers: Hospitality worker, data entry tech, cook

Scorpio MCs are intense and powerful. They are not easily intimidated, which helps them climb the corporate ladder easily. Because of their keen perception, Scorpio MCs make fantastic bosses who anticipate their employees’ needs.

Conversely, those with their MC in Scorpio can have difficulty dropping the boss persona. Even in large work families, a Scorpio MC might feel lonely. Scorpio MCs would be wise to practice vulnerability with their coworkers, even if it’s just water cooler chat.

MC In Sagittarius

Best Careers: Politician, salesperson, performer

Worst Careers: Copywriter, nurse, educator

An individual with their MC in Sagittarius always tends to outgrow their surroundings. Once they’ve mastered one job, Sag MCs will be on the lookout for their next conquest. So, they thrive in careers with ample room for growth.

These individuals speak their minds freely, which can cause tension in the workplace if left unchecked. Still, Sag MCs are driven, curious, and innovative when they’re at their best. The quickest way to push a Sag MC away? Never reward them for their success.

MC In Capricorn

Best Careers: Manager, scholar, CEO

Worst Careers: Police officer, firefighter, tour guide

Those with their MC in Capricorn are natural entrepreneurs. They are highly self-motivated, responsible, and driven by a sense of duty. Indeed, their biggest competitor is themselves, which can translate to consistent growth.

However, like Virgo, these individuals can quickly become burnt out. Cap MCs internalize all responsibility—even that which isn’t theirs. And that burden can get heavy. A Cap MC needs a team of coworkers (or cheerleaders) to help them quiet that ultra-perfectionist voice in their heads.

MC In Aquarius

Best Careers: Inventor, designer, musician

Worst Careers: Banker, military officer, CEO

Aquarius is esoteric and rebellious. Thus, Aquarius MCs thrive in artistic, humanitarian, and tech fields. They are the inventors and trailblazers of the Zodiac. Indeed, these vanguards rarely follow behind others; they prefer to lead.

If an Aquarius MC doesn’t learn to go with the flow, they’re liable to alienate themselves from their team. While being the most eccentric has its perks, they ought to remember that working with others won’t dull their shine.

MC In Pisces

Best Careers: Theologian, therapist, philanthropist

Worst Careers: Accountant, surgeon, salesperson

Pisces MCs prefer all things romantic and whimsical. They have a natural spirituality, causing them to wilt in rigid corporate structures. Those with their MC in Pisces excel in creative fields like the arts, the occult, and religion.

Not every Pisces MC needs to be a psychic. They just need to be able to stretch their mystic muscles. Pisces MCs also benefit from strong leadership, as they can be indecisive and insecure. When left to their own devices, Pisces MCs are liable to wander into a daydream and never come back.

More From Suggest

Well, Actually, These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Know-It-Alls

Feeling Unlucky? It’s Most Likely Your Jupiter Placement

These 6 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Cheat