What It Means When You’re Born On The Pisces-Aries Cusp

To be born on the cusp means to be born in between two zodiac signs, as one season transitions into the next. In particular, the dates ranging from March 17 to March 23 mark the Pisces-Aries cusp or the cusp of rebirth.

Pisces, the zodiac’s final sign, is ruled by the imaginative Neptune and is an intuitive water sign. Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, is influenced by the drive of Mars and the energy of the fire element. Together, they help make a person who is full of ideas, as well as the energy to act on them.

These traits can affect other areas of a cusper’s life, too.

The Pisces-Aries Cusp Personality

Many are familiar with the attributes found in Pisces and Aries, which are empathetic and determined, respectively. These may sound like opposites, but this cusp is full of wonderful energy that can create some serious change.

“It’s kind of confusing to feel the Piscean urge to merge mixed in with the Arian need to joust, but there’s a way to balance it out and embrace both sides of you,” astrologer Stefanie Iris Weiss told Well + Good.

First, let’s look closer at these two sides: Pisces is sensitive and creative, with a unique and beautiful outlook on life. These types recognize problems and imagine the possibilities. Aries can be a bit impulsive and impatient, but this same personality helps many people on the Pisces-Aries cusp become fearless leaders.

A great way to summarize this cusper is with the picture of a person who thinks up innovative ways to solve issues and who dives head-first into turning it all into a reality. This cusp is called the cusp of rebirth, due to these signs being the first and last of the zodiac. But the personality of this cusper speaks to the word “rebirth,” as well. Those on the cusp of Pisces and Aries are often advocates, humanitarians, and leaders, as they go out of their way to bring about peace and positivity. In short, they help rebirth efforts, awareness, and positivity!

The Love Life Of A Pisces-Aries Cusp

Now that the personality of these individuals has been covered, let’s look at what the Pisces-Aries cusp means for romance.

A relationship with this cusper will actually provide the best of both worlds. On one hand, there is the insightful and understanding of Pisces, and on the other, there is the adventurous and energetic Aries. This meaning will translate into deep and meaningful conversations between a couple, as well as thrilling trips and exciting dates together.

Just be aware of the negative traits that can be found in these types. Pisces can, at times, be too emotional and almost gloomy. Their strength of being there for others can turn into a weakness, as they start to get weighed down by the pain of the world. That is why, as a partner of a Pisces-Aries cusper, it is important to remind them to take breaks and to practice self-care. Additionally, Aries can be a bit too wild and rash. They just get so excited, sort of like a puppy dog…which can lead to, well, accidents. When dating or marrying someone like this, help provide a calm and stable environment.

The Downsides And Upsides Of A Pisces-Aries Cusp

Just as all astrological signs come with their own upsides and downsides, so does the Pisces-Aries cusp.

The cusp of rebirth leads to someone who is:

A caring soul who has a desire to help out

A dreamer who is full of one-of-a-kind plans

A thoughtful person who is aware of what people want and need

But this cusp can also deliver a person who is:

An excitable type, acting in hyper and sometimes immature ways

A hasty decision-maker, which can lead to not-so-great consequences

A person that can get bored easily, as they are used to action

Most And Least Compatible Signs For The Pisces-Aries Cusper

The meaning of the Pisces-Aries cusp can provide more information on compatibility, too, helping cuspers to learn which signs are and are not good fits for them.

As mentioned above, people in this group really do provide the best of everything, as they feature the caring and loving Pisces side and the determined and daring Aries side. As good as that sounds, though, there are potential partners out there who will understand these attributes, as well as those who will not. There are people who will complement these strengths, as well as some who will bring out weaknesses even more.

So, for romantic relationships, this means that cuspers should consider:

Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn are earth signs that will help ground the dreamy side and add some logic to the energetic side

And this means that these types may want to avoid:

Leo, a lively fire sign that can also be quite secretive

Yes, this not-so-compatible list is short, but that is, once again, because a Pisces-Aries cusper works well with so many other people. But fire signs can be too much, in many cases, including this one; that Aries side is already excitable, and a relationship with a fire sign may negatively increase and impact that. Plus, the Pisces part of these people likes talking, learning, growing, and sharing. That being said, a mysterious nature is probably not the best idea, when it comes to the astrological signs being kept in mind in the romance department.