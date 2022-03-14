What It Means When You’re Born On The Capricorn-Aquarius Cusp

Are you a Capricorn? Were you born near the end of this particular zodiac season? Does your birthday fall between January 17 and 20? If so, you lie on the Capricorn-Aquarius cusp.

Known as the cusp of mystery and imagination, it combines the determination of a Capricorn with the creativity of an Aquarius. Since Capricorn is ruled by Saturn and is an earth sign, it is all about stability and responsibilities, while Aquarius, an air sign, is influenced by Uranus and is centered around spontaneity and an open mind.

It may sound difficult, and it can be hard, but it is entirely possible to be attuned to both of these parts and to make the most of both of these signs. By balancing and utilizing these energies, those on this cusp can succeed in all areas of life, due to their strongest assets. They can also learn more about their personalities, relationships, and lives, in general, down below!

The Capricorn-Aquarius Cusp Personality

(Bragapictures/Shutterstock.com)

As mentioned, being on the Capricorn-Aquarius cusp means being someone whose mind is always full of ideas, and able to act on said ideas. It means enjoying conversations on important topics and then going home to think about how one can make the world a better place. It means displaying a vibrant vibe, while also, in one’s mind, living in an exciting fantasy world.

That being said, these cuspers are usually activists and philanthropists, as they have big ideas on how to implement change. However, these types can sometimes seem detached or distracted, since they have a million personal thoughts going on at all times. While escaping into a private world is understandable and a good creative outlet, remember to make time for others: Check in on loved ones, attend social gatherings, and remind the ones close to you that you are there for them.

Whatever a Capricorn-Aquarius cusper sets out to do, they will be led by the motivated Capricorn side and the Aquarius side, which is all about turning dreams into reality. Even if this person doesn’t immediately change the whole wide world, they will still learn and grow. They will experience a thrilling adventure, all while using and showing off their creativity and curiosity.

The Love Life Of A Capricorn-Aquarius Cusp

(Bragapictures/Shutterstock.com)

As with any astrological sign, there are pros and cons, and the Capricorn-Aquarius cusp meaning does affect romantic relationships.

On one hand, you have an individual who brings excitement to all aspects of said relationship. You have someone who is a great conversationalist and someone who is determined to succeed in all things, including love.

But, people in this category can seem judgmental. They pay attention, soak up knowledge, and understand worldly issues, so they can become critical of partners or even seem to get bored in relationships. Additionally, these cuspers are often found daydreaming, and, in return, their significant others may say they are avoiding them or are acting secretive.

For those who are considering being with a person on the cusp of Capricorn and Aquarius, get ready! You may need to increase the time you spend watching the news. You will probably get dragged into numerous new projects. You will need to understand that this cusper needs alone time. In the end, though, you will be rewarded with a loving, stimulating, and life-changing bond.

The Downsides And Upsides Of A Capricorn-Aquarius Cusp

(Mio Buono/Shutterstock.com)

When it comes to people who enter the world at the end of Capricorn season and the beginning of Aquarius season, what are their most positive and negative traits?

For starters, these types are:

Determined, making and acting on impactful plans

Creative, with bright and vivid imagination

Helpful, as they are always seeing needs and wondering how they can assist

Social, never meeting a stranger and regularly having something to add to the conversation

But, Capricorn-Aquarius cuspers can also be:

Detached, as they spend their free time fantasizing

Disorganized, since they have so many ideas and so many plans … which can get jumbled up and swallow them up

Critical, if they start to judge someone for not knowing enough, not caring enough, etc.

Emotional, when the problems of the world start to weigh too heavily upon them

As said, don’t forget to take breaks from daydreaming, in order to check in on loved ones. Additionally, find ways to stay on top of all of your ideas and ways to be open to hearing other people’s thoughts and opinions. Finally, it will be a bitter pill to swallow, but know that you cannot control or change every single wrong on the planet. The work you are doing, though, is oh-so-important and impactful.

Most And Least Compatible Signs For The Capricorn-Aquarius Cusper

(Pixejoo/Shutterstock.com)

Women on the Capricorn-Aquarius cusp can learn more about romantic compatibility, as well. Based on the attributes, interests, and overall nature of this cusp and of others, you can understand which signs to seek out and which ones to avoid.

If people in this group are looking for love, they should consider:

Fire signs like Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, since they will match this cusp’s fun vibe and support any and all ideas and goals

Air signs like Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius, since they will enjoy deep discussions with this cusper and be open to all of their big and bold plans

However, they may want to think before dating/marrying: