What It Means When You’re Born On The Virgo-Libra Cusp Category

There is Virgo (from about August 23 to September 22), this is Libra (which starts after that and goes up until about October 23), and there is the Virgo-Libra cusp. Before diving into what this entails, though, let’s first define what “cusp” even means.

As the word suggests, it is the first or last days of a zodiac sign season, and those that enter the world during these times are known to be on the cusp. However, this does not mean a person has two astrological signs, as a planet can only be in one at once. Still, there will be some influence, as a cusper may feel both signs affecting their personalities, relationships, careers, and lives.

For the Virgo-Libra cusp, specifically, we have the sun in Virgo as the summer is ending and people are searching for structure after so much fun in the sun, and we have Libra season starting with the autumnal equinox and helping to refocus everyone. While all signs can use this energy to start anew, women with a Virgo-Libra cusp will feel it the most.

The Virgo-Libra Cusp Personality

Born between September 19 and 25, those on the Virgo-Libra cusp have some stand-out qualities. Since this is the cusp of beauty, these souls are usually gentle and graceful, caring about how they look, how they decorate their homes, and how they present themselves to others. Since they are ruled by Mercury and Venus, they have intellect and social skills that draw others to them.

“They typically arrange everything so perfectly that they can easily fool you—and sometimes themselves—into thinking that, because every hair is in place, everything’s going to be okay. The truth is usually more complicated,” says astrologer Stefanie Iris Weiss. Therefore, she continued, it is important that these types, who have the controlling Virgo ways and the Libra behavior of making everything look nice, remember to relax and find balance. This is a vital reminder for all, but it is especially good for women on the cusp of Virgo and Libra to remind themselves.

The Love Life Of A Virgo-Libra Cusp

When looking at the Virgo-Libra cusp meaning, one can also discover more about relationships, including romantic ones. Someone on this cusp is going to have a ton of generous love to give, but they may take some extra time to open up.

Therefore, someone on the Virgo-Libra cusp needs a person who is patient and understanding. They need someone who sees why the bar is set so high. They need a partner who knows this Virgo-Libra cusper doesn’t just think they are better than everyone else. Furthermore, someone on this cusp needs to try and not get so angry so quickly, needs to remember that no one is perfect, and needs to take steps that lead to relaxation and peace.

In fact, some helpful tips are to have awareness about this weakness, to remember the good in life, and to take baby steps, like being open to hearing constructive criticism and to the fact that imperfections exist. This will assist in all areas of life and in one’s love life, specifically!

The Downsides And Upsides Of A Virgo-Libra Cusp

There are pros and cons to the cusp of beauty, as it is such a complex mixture. For instance, due to the Virgo side, there is an influence from Mercury and from the fact that this is an Earth sign. In addition, with the Libra side, there are influences from Venus and this air sign. In all, it leads to a woman who is charming, persuasive, and determined, yet who can be disappointed quickly and easily.

Some of the best parts of being on the Virgo-Libra cusp include:

Being a rational thinker

Having a giving soul

Doing well in social situations

Possessing an eye for details

However, there are some not-so-great aspects, such as:

Coming off, at times, as superficial

Being too set in one’s ways

Expecting too much

Jumping to anger too quickly

Most And Least Compatible Signs For The Virgo-Libra Cusper

When it comes to what is written in the stars, many want to know how it will affect bonds with significant others. In particular, what signs are compatible with someone on the cusp of Virgo and Libra?

Well, as mentioned, it needs to be a person with patience, meaning a fire sign would be too much of a wild card. Air signs can make for good partners, but they may not always be able to make the commitment this type needs. Therefore, in love, an earth sign is the way to go, in order to help keep a Virgo-Libra cusper calm and centered.

To summarize and to lend a helping hand for those who are dating, avoid:

Air signs like the indecisive Libra and the Aquarius, beating to their own drum

Fire signs like Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius

But, when it comes to compatibility for those in this category, feel free to try out a relationship with: