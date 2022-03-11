What It Means When You’re Born On The Cancer-Leo Cusp

To be born on the cusp means to be on the edge of a zodiac sign. For instance, Cancer season runs from June 21 to July 22, and Leos are born between July 23 and August 22. Those who enter the world from July 19 through July 24 are on the Cancer-Leo cusp.

Now, if you are born between those dates, you are still a Cancer. That does not change. But, since you are so close to the Leo sign, you may feel some of its influence.

That being said, these individuals can learn a great deal more about their personality traits, love lives, weaknesses, and interests, when diving into what a Cancer-Leo cusp means.

The Cancer-Leo Cusp Personality

The blending of two astrological signs can be challenging yet powerful, especially when the signs are so different, like Cancer and Leo.

Cancer is a water sign that is ruled by the moon, and it brings out sensitivity, calmness, emotions, and romance in people. Leo is a fire sign that is ruled by the sun, and it leads to attributes like confidence, as well as realistic thinking.

On one hand, these differing sides can cause someone on the Cancer-Leo cusp to go from shy to enthusiastic and back again in a short amount of time. It can be hard to keep up with the varying moods and to give these types what they want and need at the right time. However, these two sides can come together in a beautiful way. The caring empath traits combine with the fiery driven ones to influence others, to build up supporters, and to create positive change. That is why Cancer-Leo cuspers are usually bosses of their own companies or activists fighting for certain causes.

That is also why this is known as the Cusp of Oscillation, as people in this category must learn how to oscillate between these influences.

The Love Life Of A Cancer-Leo Cusp

These two influences can have effects in the romance department, too.

The Cancer sign can be jealous, and it can take some extra time for them to open up and fully trust a partner. Once they have let someone in, though, they will go out of their way to make their love known. They are big on romantic gestures, as well, such as writing poems and celebrating anniversaries. In return, they desire regular reassurance.

A Leo, as in all areas of life, wants and needs to lead. These are the ones who wear the pants in a relationship. As a vibrant and successful sign, these individuals may show their love by planning a fun trip for their significant other.

Overall, women on the Cancer-Leo cusp are passionate. They desire attention and affection from their loved ones. They are very into relationships. They may just take more time than others, in order to pick the perfect person. Those who end up with a Cancer-Leo cusper will be getting the best of both worlds: a sensitive soul with a fiery passion.

The Downsides And Upsides Of A Cancer-Leo Cusp

Just as each astrological sign comes with its pros and cons, a person can look at the Cancer-Leo cusp meaning to learn more about their positive and negative quirks.

The good parts include that those born on this cusp are:

Influential, as people want to be around them and be like them

Successful, with their commanding and charming ways helping them to reach their goals

Confident, believing in themselves and building up others

Loving, spreading it around with their big hearts

Empathetic, making them good listeners and counselors

However, those on the cusp of Cancer and Leo can also be:

Manipulative, if they use their influence in the wrong way

Selfish, when all of their wonderful traits go to their head

Confused, as it can be hard to balance these two sides

Guarded, causing them to have trust issues

Emotional, which can be a bad thing if the emotions are not kept under control

This comes back to the fact that the cusp of Cancer and Leo is the cusp of oscillation. The element of water and the influence of the moon. with the fire and the effects of the sun. All of this must be kept in check, which will help lead to a compassionate and compelling leader and lover. However, when unbalanced, the scales can tip, and the traits found in these types can lead to disaster, such as egotism, an identity crisis, and/or mood swings.

Most And Least Compatible Signs For The Cancer-Leo Cusper

When it comes to love, what are the signs that are most and least compatible with people in this group?

Due to the emotions, which can fluctuate from quiet and untrusting to outgoing and talkative, it is a good idea for a Cancer-Leo cusper to be grounded by an earth sign. In addition, a water sign can understand the sensitive Cancer side and support the driven Leo side. However, water signs are pretty emotional themselves. Those on this specific cusp may not always have the capabilities and capacities to build up partners associated with the element of water. They may just need to focus on managing their own emotions.

