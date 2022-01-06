What Is The Rarest Zodiac Sign? The Answer Might Surprise You

We tend to gravitate toward like-minded people. So, it’s unsurprising to find multiple Virgos or Leos within a single friend group.

Moreover, most people are familiar with traits of the most common signs. We all know that Leos have a tendency towards the dramatic, while Taurus suns are slightly stubborn, and Geminis have the gift of gab.

But of all twelve zodiac signs, there is one that’s rarest of them all. As a result, they’re often misunderstood, overlooked, and underrepresented.

Why Are Some Birthdays Uncommon?

To find the rarest Zodiac sign, we need to know the rarest birthday. Researchers from FiveThirtyEight sought to answer this question using data ranging from 1994 to 2014. The researchers collected this data from the NCHS and SSA.

After determining the average number of US births by day, they compiled the data and found that some of the least common birthdays included December 24th and 25th, January 1st, and July 4th.

The researchers concluded that holidays seemed to play a role when it comes to birthdays. On the one hand, many people will opt to schedule births around major holidays if possible. On the other, there are higher rates of conception (thus, fewer births) around winter holidays.

People tend to have more free time on holidays, which means more time for the bedroom. But a peak in conception around winter holidays, specifically, is a byproduct of evolution.

There are more resources for newborns in the summer and spring. Therefore, many mammals will conceive in the fall and winter, carry through the cold months, and give birth once it’s warm. Because of this seasonal influence, many of the least common birthdays are in December and January.

Hard Working, Responsible, And Rare

FiveThirtyEight’s heatmap shows that Capricorns are the rarest sign of the Zodiac. And as many of these cardinal earth signs can attest, they’re also some of the most misunderstood.

Saturn–the planet of challenge, discipline, and tough love–rules Capricorn. Consequently, Caps are hard-working and pragmatic. They are often the responsible one of their inner circle or the “Mom friend.”

As a cardinal earth sign, Caps are firmly grounded in their ways. This can manifest as steadfastness or stubbornness, depending on the day. Similarly, their productivity can quickly turn to perfectionism when left unchecked.

But Caps are also determined, sensitive, and loyal. The sea-goat of the Zodiac is a reliable team player and intelligent leader.

What they lack in ubiquity, Caps make up for in an abundance of positive traits. They might be born during the coldest time of year, but they have some of the warmest hearts.