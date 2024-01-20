What is Tarek El Moussa’s Net Worth? How Much He Made on ‘Flip or Flop’

Tarek El Moussa, the reality TV maestro, has conquered the small screen and amassed a jaw-dropping net worth. El Moussa is a real estate investor and TV personality. He gained fame with the launch of the HGTV reality series Flip or Flop in 2013.

Flip or Flop chronicled the house flipping endeavors of Tarek and his former spouse, Christina, in Orange County, California. In 2017, Tarek and Christina, who share two children named Taylor and Brayden, decided to end their partnership.

Even after officially uncoupling in 2018, these exes decided to keep their partnership going strong on Flip or Flop Talk. Following its renewal in December 2019, the show aired new episodes starting from October 2020. However, after a successful run of 10 seasons, the show concluded in March 2022.

After owning a successful real estate firm and starring in a popular HGTV show across ten seasons, how much is Tarek El Moussa’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tarek is worth a cool $15 million.

The Numbers Behind Tarek El Moussa’s Net Worth

Of course, the bulk of Tarek El Moussa’s wealth is likely through his HGTV show. During the initial seasons of Flip or Flop, Christina and Tarek reportedly received a modest sum of $10,000 for each episode, amounting to approximately $130,000 for the entire season. However, as the show progressed to its third season, Tarek and Christina’s compensation per episode was increased to a total of $40,000, resulting in an impressive $600,000 per season.

However, Tarek’s HGTV days didn’t end with Flip or Flop. Tarek turned his divorce into his own TV show, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, which aired from March to October 2020. The show garnered over 17 million viewers for the first 10 episodes, proving that Tarek can thrive on his own. Tarek’s compensation for each episode of Flipping 101 is widely believed to be $50,000.

In addition to his HGTV shows, Tarek has been actively engaged in various business ventures. Notably, he has been at the helm of companies like Next Level Property Investments LLC and Tarek and Associates, effectively managing and driving their success.

Tarek moved on and married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. They got engaged in July 2020 and had a romantic wedding in Montecito, California, in October 2021. The wedding was the subject of a Discovery+ special called Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do. They welcomed their first child, son Tristan Jay, on January 31, 2023.

Of course, Tarek’s HGTV legacy continues. Tarek and Heather scored a deal with HGTV for an eight-part docuseries called The Flipping El Moussas, which premiered in March of 2023.