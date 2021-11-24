Suggest

Meet The ‘Shacket’: A Versatile Shirt Jacket You’ll Want To Live In All Winter

Fashion and comfort converge in this must-have piece.

By Perry Carpenter
November 24, 2021 | 11:25 a.m. CST
Woman wearing a blue and white shacket.
(Tamara Bellis/Ubsplash)
Dressing for fall-to-winter weather always comes with its own set of challenges. Often, the weather is at just the right temperature where we need something heavier than a long-sleeve shirt or sweater, but lighter than a coat.

What’s the answer to this annual problem? Allow us to introduce you to the super-stylish “Shacket”—a versatile shirt jacket that you’ll want to live in all winter.

Meet The ‘Shacket’

As lifestyle and fashion blogger Hang Nguyen explains, a shacket is “a crossover between a shirt and a jacket.” She told CNN that it’s usually “a little oversized and looks like a shirt, but made from a heavier material.”

A shacket is considered outerwear, and that heavier material will distinguish it from a regular shirt. But, it’s definitely not as heavy as a jacket. And, there’s usually no lining or hood.

We all know that fall is the perfect time of year for layers, and a shacket can be layered underneath a heavier piece of outerwear. However, it’s best used to layer over tanks, tees, or long-sleeved shirts.

Stylist Rebecca Dennett told CNN that shackets have “endless” styling options. They can be “belted, open, or buttoned up with a turtleneck underneath.” But, you don’t have to wear it as a layering piece because it can also be worn alone.

“It is light enough that it won’t be too hot,” explains stylist Candice Lambert to CNN, “and thick enough to give you a bit of warmth as well.”

Nguyen adds that shackets are available in a “wide variety of styles and fabrics like flannel, denim, leather, and more–so there’s something for everyone.”

Our Top Shacket Picks

Ready to try out this look for yourself? Check out our favorite versions of the look.

Cozy Quilted Lightweight Shacket

amazon.com Cozy Quilted Lightweight Shacket
$49.99
Buy Now

This cozy quilted shacket from MUXERI features a hoodie-like material, with buttons running down the center and on the cuffs. It has an oversized style with a unique diamond texture and side pockets. It’s available in sizes small through extra-large, and it comes in eight different colors.

Casual Plaid Button Down Shacket

amazon.com Casual Plaid Button Down Shacket
$33.99
Buy Now

The Himosyber Plaid Lapel Button Down Shacket is made from 100 percent polyester that’s soft and comfy, with a tartan pattern and a button closure. Color options include khaki, green, gray, orange, rose, and red.

Corduroy Button Down Shacket

amazon.com Corduroy Button Down Shacket
$14.09
Buy Now

The versatile corduroy collared shacket from MIHOLL features a sexy v-neck with a cuffed sleeve and a bust pocket. The solid color asymmetrical design is available in beige, brown, or wine. And the casual style pairs well with skinny jeans or leggings.

This cozy piece of outerwear is a must-have when the weather turns cool. It’s so versatile and comfy that you’ll be wearing it all winter long.

