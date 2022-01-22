What Happened To ‘DC Cupcake’ Sisters Sophie LaMontagne And Katherine Kallinis Berman?

TLC’s DC Cupcakes introduced sisters Sophie LaMontagne and Katherine Kallinis Berman over a decade ago in 2010, and viewers quickly fell in love with the sweet pair of smart cookies. Since their reality show centered around their bakery, Georgetown Cupcakes, ended in 2013, fans of the show have wondered what the sisters have gotten up to. Between starting their families, not to mention a 100-pound joint weight loss, things have been bright and beautiful for Sophie and Katherine.

Where Are Sophoe LaMontagne And Katherine Kallinis Berman Today?

Sophie LaMontagne and her sister Katherine Kallinis Berman took a big risk leaving their previous, and very successful, careers in fashion and finance behind in order to start their own bakery, but that risk definitely paid off. Now, thanks in no small part to their popular TLC reality show DC Cupcakes, their bakery is booming. Georgetown Cupcakes has opened up multiple locations across the country, including in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York City.

The sisters didn’t stop there, although that’s one heck of an accomplishment on its own. Sophie and Katherine are also the bestselling authors of The Cupcake Diaries and Sweet Celebrations. Those professional accomplishments, while certainly praiseworthy, aren’t the only positive changes in Sophie and Katherine’s lives.

Sisters Drop A Whopping 100 Lbs Together

During the third to last episode of the series, Katherine welcomed her first child with her husband Ben Berman, a baby girl the happy couple named Isis Sidney Berman. Following the birth of her first child, Katherine began her mission to lose the baby weight. Along for the ride was her sister Sophie, who’d also gained weight during Katherine’s pregnancy.

Together, the sisters managed to lose a total of 100 pounds, and they credited each other’s support as the reason for their success. “We didn’t do anything extreme,” Katherine told People. “We took a slow and natural approach and it worked.” During their interview with Good Morning America, Sophie insisted that the two didn’t “diet,” but instead depended on moderation to drop the pounds.

They still dined on their favorite foods but kept their portions small. They also went on daily six-mile walks together which helped Katherine drop 60 pounds while Sophie lost 40 lbs. It’s worth noting that the sisters dropped all that weight while still working in their bakery surrounded by sweet treats. “The nice thing about cupcakes is that they are single portions,” Katherine explained. “Some days we definitely have more than one, and if we wanted to have more than one flavor a day, we usually share them.”

A Growing Family

Years after she shed her sympathy weight after sister Katherine welcomed her first child, Sophie had a baby of her own. She welcomed son Philip Veillion LaMontagne on February 12, 2021, a happy little product of the pandemic.

Even More Changes For The ‘DC Cupcake’ Stars

Another personal milestone experienced by the sisters came in 2019. That’s the year Katherine, who was raised in Toronto, was sworn in as a United States citizen. Katherine, as a gesture of goodwill to her new fellow citizens, handed out patriotically colored cupcakes.

She told Newsweek, “Being sworn in as an American citizen was such a powerful and moving experience,” adding, “I was so happy to be able to share this special moment, I wanted to celebrate it by bringing a cupcake for everyone!” Clearly, life is going well for Katherine and Sophie, which we couldn’t be more delighted to hear!

