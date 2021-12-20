What Does ‘Bing Bong’ Mean? TikTok’s Latest Trend Explained

TikTok trends are always confusing to those not in the know, but lucky for you, we’re here to explain why you’ve been seeing millions of videos of people saying “bing bong!” The audio consists of a few other choice phrases that users are lip-syncing along to, sometimes while flipping the camera off. So, where did this trend come from?

Where Did It Come From?

The audio clips were pulled from an Instagram street show filmed in New York City called Sidetalk. The show is hosted by Jack Byrne and Trent Simonian. The show’s intro features an audio clip of subway doors opening, accompanied by the two-note chime all New Yorkers are familiar with.

In April of 2021, Brooklyn-based musician Gorilla Nems hosted an episode and inadvertently created a TikTok trend. At various points in the episode, Nems calls out “bing bong!” imitating the show’s intro. He used it to punctuate his interview subjects’ opinions and express his enthusiasm, and it quickly became his catchphrase.

Moving on to October, Sidetalk filmed fans after a Knicks game. Amid the cheering from fans, you can hear someone call out “Bing bong!” The clip went viral among Knicks fans, then spread to the rest of the internet.

TikTokers have taken audio clips from various episodes of Sidetalk and spliced them together for one master audio full of memorable phrases. People use the audio to narrate everything from makeup tutorials to videos of themselves goofing around with their friends.

Other Popular Catchphrases From The Clip

“Bing bong” is the most famous phrase from the video, but another fan-favorite line was said by one of Nems’ interview subjects. When asked by Nems who the president is, the man responds, “Joe Byron.” The interview continues, with Nems asking, “What do you wanna tell Joe Byron right now?” The man responds, “What’s up, baby? Take me out to dinner.”

Another audio clip from that interview went viral around Thanksgiving. Nems asks the same man, “What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?” The man responds, “Beans, rice, Jesus Christ, and Byron.”

While the sound bites are all about New York, TikTok users all over the world are making videos with the audio. The original sound clip has been used in over half a million TikToks, with stars like Lil Nas X and the Jonas Brothers making videos with the sound. The phrase has become so popular, it’s even inspired merch items.

