‘West Wing’ Actor Timothy Busfield Pleads Not Guilty in Child Sex Abuse Case

The West Wing actor Timothy Busfield entered a not guilty plea to charges of child abuse and criminal sexual contact with a minor.

According to PEOPLE, the 68-year-old testified before a Bernalillo County grand jury, which indicted him on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor under 13 on Feb. 6, as announced by Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman. All charges are third-degree felonies tied to incidents from October 2022 and September 2023, according to court documents.

Per court documents viewed by PEOPLE, Busfield pleaded not guilty to all four counts on Feb. 10. The following day, he waived his arraignment and all pretrial court appearances, a request which was granted on Feb. 18.

Timothy Busfield faces charges of criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse at a court hearing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on January 20, 2026. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

The legal team for the Field of Dreams actor will attend a scheduling conference on March 10 at 8:30 a.m.

Timothy Busfield Surrendered to Police Last Month

On Jan. 9, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) issued a warrant accusing Busfield of child sexual abuse. The warrant alleges that Busfield engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with two 11-year-old boys, whose identities remain confidential.

The warrant stated that the alleged victims’ parents told investigators the minors met Busfield on the set of the FOX series The Cleaning Lady. Busfield was a director on the show, and the minors were child actors. The series aired from January 2022 to May 2024.

Busfield surrendered to police on Jan. 13. He has denied the allegations.

“I did not do anything,” he insisted in footage obtained by TMZ. “They’re all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys, and I’m gonna fight it. I’m gonna fight it with a great team, and I’m gonna be exonerated, I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies.”