Wendy’s Manager Allegedly Fatally Shot Man After Employee Wanted To Leave Early In Memphis, Tennessee

A 37-year-old Wendy’s manager in Memphis, Darelle Bowers, is accused of fatally shooting a man in the restaurant’s parking lot. The victim, Stephen Shepard, had arrived at Wendy’s to pick up a female employee who had asked to leave her shift early.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WMC, the incident occurred on Monday, July 28. At a Wendy’s located on Winchester Road in Memphis, Tennessee, Bowers was the manager on shift, and he called 911 at around 5:21 p.m. to report a disturbance.

As per the document, Bowers had gotten into an argument with one female employee who had asked to leave her shift earlier than expected. However, as officers were en route to the location, they were notified that shots had been fired and that a person had been injured.

Upon arrival, police found Shepard in the Wendy’s parking lot, having suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Bowers allegedly admitted to being the one who shot Shepard, and he was detained. A handgun was recovered from his waistband, according to the affidavit.

After Shepard was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Fatal Altercation

The female employee spoke with police officers and said that Shepard had arrived at the Wendy’s to drive her home. She had called him after Bowers allegedly threatened to slap her while the two argued following the shift change request.

However, a physical altercation between Bowers and Shepard erupted. The affidavit alleged that Bowers called police, pulled out a gun, and told the employee and Shepard to stay until officers arrived.

Video shared by Fox 13 allegedly shows Bowers holding a gun and walking toward Shepard. At one moment, Shepard throws a punch, and then a shot is heard, as shown in the video. Then, Bowers, as Shepard lay on the floor, allegedly approached him and slapped him in the face.

Darelle Bowers was charged with first-degree murder.

A Wendy’s of Tennessee spokesperson shared a statement with McClatchy News, addressing the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred earlier this week. Our thoughts are with all those affected,” the spokesperson said. “Our restaurants follow strict safety protocols, including de-escalation training, and we have a zero-tolerance policy on weapons.”