Wendy Williams Not Returning To Show Until Early 2022, But Sources Say She Probably Won’t Return At All

Wendy Williams has been absent from The Wendy Williams Show since last season after facing multiple ongoing health issues, and according to Page Six, she won’t be back in her purple chair until at least February of 2022.

Show Will Return In January With Special Guests

The Wendy Williams Show announced on Wednesday that guest hosts will continue to appear in Williams’ place throughout January when the show returns from its holiday hiatus. Guests such as Fat Joe and Remy Ma will take over the first week of January, while Michael Rapaport will return to host the daytime talk show the second week. The duo of comedians Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell will helm the third week, and actress Sherri Shepherd will close out the month.

It’s unclear whether Williams will return in February to take over the rest of Season 13. “Even if she did come back, she’d be a lame duck because her show isn’t renewed beyond this season,” an insider told the paper.

Wendy Williams Gives Health Update On Instagram

However, it appears from the talk host’s social media that she is on the mend. In a November 8 Instagram post, her last official communication with fans, she explained her ongoing health concerns: “HOW YOU DOIN’?” Williams wrote in the caption. “As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress, but it’s just one of those things that are taking longer than we expected.”

Recently, rumors about Williams, including that she’s had to use a wheelchair and that she’s suffering from early-onset dementia, have concerned fans. But there’s no truth to the hearsay, according to Tommy Williams, the host’s younger brother. “We haven’t had any alerts like that, and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that,” he told The Sun last week.

In an October update on Instagram, the show’s team revealed the real reason why Williams wouldn’t be hosting the season. “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition,” the statement said. “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

Despite her health issues, Williams is still remaining positive. She recently expressed her gratitude to the fans who have been sending her love. “Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love!”, Williams wrote on Instagram, adding, “You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching.” Hopefully, Williams will return on TV screens again soon in better health.

